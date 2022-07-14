Windows 11: Microsoft tests taskbar changes

One of the new features is the return of the search bar

THE Microsoft announced that it is working on news that should arrive for the Taskbar of Windows 11 coming soon, one of them is a notification stamp function for the widgets and the other is the return of the search bar, which already existed in Windows 10 but was left out in the new operating system of Microsoft.

The notifications in widgets may arrive soon, complementing the Climate that was recently added to Windows 11. A stamp on the symbol of the widget should compose the visual identification whenever there is news, making it easier for the user to monitor updates in real time.

Amanda Langowski, boss of Windows Insider — operating system testing program Microsoft — reports how the novelty will work: “When you open the Widgets board, a banner will appear at the top of the board providing more information about what triggered the notification badge.” Therefore, when accessing the board, new notifications will appear for you to individually check out what’s new.

As far as the new search bar is concerned, it is being tested with two different layouts, one smaller and one larger, and it is not yet known if both will reach the end user. Currently it is necessary to click on the Search icon to access a window where you can enter the search text and also check some other information such as recently opened files and most popular searches.

What do you think of the novelties that are being tested for the taskbar of Windows 11? Do you have any functionality you would like to see implemented? Share in the comments with your opinion!

