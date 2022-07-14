Woman arrested after selling baby to finance nose job

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested in southern Russia after selling her five-day-old child to fund plastic nose surgery.

The suspect, whose name has not been released by the press, lives in Kaspiysk, Dagestan. She would have traded the newborn for 300,000 rubles (almost R$28,000).

According to the Mirror newspaper, the woman would have commented to a friend that she did not want to keep the baby. A neighbor allegedly helped arrange for a couple to buy the child just five days after he was born on April 25.

The woman gave up her child after receiving part of the money, 200,000 rubles, by depositing it into an account. The child needed medical treatment and the couple asked the mother for a birth certificate. She would then have communicated that she would only deliver it after receiving the remaining 100,000 rubles.

human trafficking

To the couple, she would have reported that she had no job, no place to live or financial resources. However, she later revealed that she intended to use the money from her son’s sale to fund a nose job.

Before she received the second part of the money, the police arrested the three on charges of human trafficking.

In a statement obtained by NewsFlash, the Russian Federation’s Investigative Committee for the Republic of Dagestan said the authorities had launched a criminal case against the woman.

The committee claims that before receiving the money from the couple, the woman issued a waiver of child rights.

The Russian must answer for the crime of buying and selling committed in relation to a person who is in a state of helplessness, according to the country’s criminal laws.