Xavi praises debutants in Barcelona’s friendly draw: “Results don’t matter now” | spanish football

Barcelona was only left in the 1-1 draw against Olot, a team from the Spanish fifth division, in a friendly played this Wednesday. (see above the beautiful goal scored by Aubameyang in the match). But the result didn’t bother coach Xavi Hernández.
With an alternative team and several youngsters used, Xavi highlighted the effort of the players who entered the field.
– First pre-season game, tired, we had chances to win the game, but we didn’t make them. We tried to implement our idea again. There are many young players. I’m happy with the effort, the sacrifice and the positive evaluation, even though we didn’t win. The result now doesn’t matter.
In an interview after the match, the coach was also asked about the two debuts promoted this pre-season: Kessié, a former Milan midfielder, and Pablo Torre, a young midfielder hired from Racing Santander.
They need time to get to know the game model. We had 10 workouts. I see Kessié very strong physically and Pablo very talented. Both can help us. We saw things.
— Xavi Hernandez
Kessié played for the first time with the shirt of Barcelona – Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
– Kessié hits the baseline to cross, hits well. Pablo has a talent for playing between the lines, a very good move was seen with Auba – he added.
Barcelona, which for 2022/23 also signed defender Christensen and striker Raphinha, have four more friendlies scheduled for July, against Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Juventus and RB New York.
On August 7, they compete for the Joan Gamper Trophy against Pumas, from Mexico. The Spanish Championship starts on the 12th of August, Friday. A day later, Barcelona debut against Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou.