Xuxa’s ‘Rob of the future’ misses predictions for 2023 and becomes a meme

Admin 4 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

Rob
Rob of the future, at ‘Xuxa Park’, misses predictions for 2023 (photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

“Xuxa Park”, which aired between 1994 and 2001, left a legacy for future generations: memes. Netizens rescued a video of a “robot of the future”, played by actress Simone Bruno, who made predictions for 2023.

Five months before the aforementioned year arrives, several of the things she said did not come true and the moment went viral on social media.

In the video, Xuxa wants to know what it would be like in 2023 and she replies: “We are very happy. Nature is in order, we are all fine, there are no wars. Human beings have become aware of peace.”

The “queen of the little ones” still asks how the children were doing. “World without drugs, without violence. The future is beautiful. Welcome to the future”, says the robot.

In social networks, netizens comment that this “robot of the future” came from some other “multiverse”.

While others said it was this robot that brought bad luck to the world. Check the reactions:

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Realme GT Explorer Master announced with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and OLED screen – All in Technology

Realme has just made the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master official, its most powerful smartphone …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved