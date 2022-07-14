Xuxa’s ‘Rob of the future’ misses predictions for 2023 and becomes a meme

Rob of the future, at ‘Xuxa Park’, misses predictions for 2023 (photo: Reproduction/Twitter) “Xuxa Park”, which aired between 1994 and 2001, left a legacy for future generations: memes. Netizens rescued a video of a “robot of the future”, played by actress Simone Bruno, who made predictions for 2023.

Five months before the aforementioned year arrives, several of the things she said did not come true and the moment went viral on social media.

In the video, Xuxa wants to know what it would be like in 2023 and she replies: “We are very happy. Nature is in order, we are all fine, there are no wars. Human beings have become aware of peace.”

The “queen of the little ones” still asks how the children were doing. “World without drugs, without violence. The future is beautiful. Welcome to the future”, says the robot.

In social networks, netizens comment that this “robot of the future” came from some other “multiverse”.

While others said it was this robot that brought bad luck to the world. Check the reactions:

knowing that 2023 is approaching remember the iconic video of xuxa asking p a robot like life in 2023 %u2014 %u064B gaby bday (@jmiecbwer) July 14, 2022

I think this robot is really from 2023 and I’m going to play in the time tunnel to appear in Xuxa and tell lies, so no one knows the shit that is happening here https://t.co/nkiSL8YGlN %u2014 %uD835%uDDE3%uD835%uDDD4%uD835%uDDD6%uD835%uDDE2# (@JKH0T) July 12, 2022