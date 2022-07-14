Xuxa’s ‘Rob of the future’ misses predictions for 2023 and becomes a meme

“Xuxa Park”, which aired between 1994 and 2001, left a legacy for future generations: memes. Netizens rescued a video of a “robot of the future”, played by actress Simone Bruno, who made predictions for 2023.
Five months before the aforementioned year arrives, several of the things she said did not come true and the moment went viral on social media.
The “queen of the little ones” still asks how the children were doing. “World without drugs, without violence. The future is beautiful. Welcome to the future”, says the robot.
In social networks, netizens comment that this “robot of the future” came from some other “multiverse”.
While others said it was this robot that brought bad luck to the world. Check the reactions:
knowing that 2023 is approaching remember the iconic video of xuxa asking p a robot like life in 2023
I think this robot is really from 2023 and I’m going to play in the time tunnel to appear in Xuxa and tell lies, so no one knows the shit that is happening here https://t.co/nkiSL8YGlN
Imagine how crazy if that were true, but as she told us we didn’t act accordingly to create this future because we knew it would happen, and we changed the future because of this cold belly robot who can’t keep his mouth shut. The Xuxa Show is the culprit of everything https://t.co/L3EX5fMIVM
