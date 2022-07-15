10 tech news to get your day started (7/15)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Thursday (14). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. iPhone 8 Plus explodes and leaves man with loss of vision in Ceará. Leandro Brasil Silva was having lunch with his family when the Apple cell phone began to swell in his hand until it exploded.

2. PlayStation Stars is new free program that gives money on PSN. The loyalty program was announced by PlayStation and will launch in 2022; know all the details!

3. Amazon Prime Day 2022: find out which were the best-selling items. Amazon Prime Day took place between the 12th and 13th of July and had more than 300 million items sold; find out which were the best sellers in Brazil.

4. The Rings of Power: prequel to Lord of the Rings gets full trailer; Look. The Rings of Power trailer details the Second Age of Middle-earth; check out!

5. More than 500 women sue Uber for sexual violence. Between 2019 and 2020, Uber received 3,824 reports involving sexual assault.

6. Windows 12 could arrive in 2024, says rumor. If confirmed, the news could mean a change in Microsoft’s release schedule; understand.

7. TikTok and Instagram are threatening Google Maps and Search. Apps that get in the way of YouTube’s hegemony in videos also affect other areas of Google.

8. Compare images from the James Webb and Hubble telescopes to this site. The four images from the James Webb telescope released are superior, in depth and accuracy, to similar photos taken by Hubble.

9. Nvidia should announce reductions of up to 25% on RTX 30 cards. The RTX 3090 Ti should have a reduction of US$ 500, for example; check out the possible new prices!

10. Miyake Jima: the island where the inhabitants have to wear gas masks. No one can live on the island without using the device at all times or undergoing regular health checks instituted by law by the Japanese government.