2022 Emmy-nominated series: Here’s where to watch each title | streaming

The 2022 Emmy nominated series were announced by the American Television Academy last Tuesday (12). “Succession”, an HBO original production, leads the list with 25 nominations. Then come “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus,” with 20 each. Titles such as “Euphoria”, “Stranger Things”, “Ozark” and ”Round 6”, the first non-English language series nominated in the drama category, are among the favorites for the statuette. The winners of the 74th edition of the Emmy will be announced on the 12th of September. In order for you to prepare for the awards, the TechTudo listed below all the 2022 Emmy nominations and which streaming platforms you can watch the productions on.
Emmy 2022: see where to watch the series nominated for the award — Photo: Disclosure/Television Awards
- “Better Call Saul” – Netflix
- “Euphoria” – HBO Max
- “Ozark” – Netflix
- “Rupture” – Apple TV+
- “Round 6” – Netflix
- “Stranger Things” – Netflix
- “Succession” – HBO Max
- “Yellowjackets” – Paramount+
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve: Double Obsession” – Globoplay
- Laura Linney, “Ozark” – Netflix
- Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” – Paramount+
- Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve: Double Obsession” – Globoplay
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” – Apple TV+
- Zendaya, “Euphoria” – HBO Max
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark” – Netflix
- Brian Cox, “Succession” – HBO Max
- Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6” – Netflix
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” – Netflix
- Adam Scott, “Rupture” – Apple TV+
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO Max
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette, “Rupture” – Apple TV+
- Julia Garner, “Ozark” – Netflix
- Jung Ho-yeon, “Round 6” – Netflix
- Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” – Paramount+
- Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – Netflix
- J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” – HBO Max
- Sarah Snook, “Succession” – HBO Max
- Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria” – HBO Max
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nicholas Braun, “Succession” – HBO Max
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” – Apple TV+
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession” – HBO Max
- Park Hae-soo, “Round 6” – Netflix
- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” – HBO Max
- John Turturro, “Rupture” – Apple TV+
- Christopher Walken, “Rupture” – Apple TV+
- Oh Yeong-su, “Round 6” – Netflix
Round 6 is the first non-English-language series nominated in the drama category.
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Hope Davis, “Succession” – HBO Max
- Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show” – Apple TV+
- Martha Kelly, “Euphoria” – HBO Max
- Sanaa Lathan, “Succession” – HBO Max
- Harriet Walter, “Succession” – HBO Max
- Lee You-mi, “Round 6” – Netflix
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Adrien Brody, “Succession” – HBO Max
- James Cromwell, “Succession” – HBO Max
- Colman Domingo, “Euphoria” – HBO Max
- Arian Moayed, “Succession” – HBO Max
- Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark” – Netflix
- Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession” – HBO Max
Best Direction in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Episode: A Hard Way To Go) – Netflix
- Ben Stiller, “Rupture” (Episode: The We We Are) – Apple TV+
- Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Round 6” (Episode: Red Light, Green Light) – Netflix
- Mark Mylod, “Success” (Episode: All The Bells Say) – HBO Max
- Cathy Yan, “Succession” (Episode: The Disruption) – HBO Max
- Lorene Scafaria, “Succession” (Episode: Too Much Birthday) – HBO Max
- Karyn Kusama, “Yellowjackets” (Episode: Pilot) – Paramount+
Best Screenplay in a Drama Series
- Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul” (Episode: Plan And Execution) – Netflix
- Chris Mundy, “Ozark” (Episode: A Hard Way To Go) – Netflix
- Dan Erickson, “Rupture” (Episode: The We We Are) – Apple TV+
- Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Round 6” (Episode: One Lucky Day) – Netflix
- Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (Episode: All The Bells Say) – HBO Max
- Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” (Episode: F Sharp) – Paramount+
- Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” (Episode: Pilot) – Paramount+
“Succession”, an HBO original production, leads with 25 nominations – Photo: Disclosure / HBO
best comedy series
- “Abbott Elementary” – Hulu Plus (not available in Brazil)
- “Barry” – HBO Max
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm” – HBO Max
- “Hacks” – HBO Max
- “The wonderful Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon Prime Video
- “Only Murders in the Building” – Star+
- “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+
- “What We Do in the Shadows” – Looke
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan, “Wonderful Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon Prime Video
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – Hulu Plus (not available in Brazil)
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max
- Elle Fanning, “The Great” – Globoplay or Starzplay
- Issa Rae, “Insecure” – HBO Max
- Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Donald Glover, “Atlanta” – Hulu Plus (not available in Brazil)
- Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO Max
- Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” – Globoplay or Starzplay
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” – Star+
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” – Star+
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, “Wonderful Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon Prime Video
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” – HBO Max
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – Hulu Plus (not available in Brazil)
- Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” – Not available in Brazil
- Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” – Hulu Plus (not available in Brazil)
- Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” – HBO Max
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+
- Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+
- Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+
- Tony Shalhoub, “Wonderful Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon Prime Video
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” – Hulu Plus (not available in Brazil)
- Henry Winkler, “Barry” – HBO Max
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” – Not available in Brazil
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Jane Adams, “Hacks” – HBO Max
- Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks” – HBO Max
- Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building” – Star+
- Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks” – HBO Max
- Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks” – HBO Max
- Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live” – Not available in Brazil
- Bill Hader, “Hold the Wave” – HBO Max
- James Lance, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+
- Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building” – Star+
- Christopher McDonald, “Hacks” – HBO Max
- Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+
Best Direction in a Comedy Series
- Hiro Murai, “Atlanta” (Episode: New Jazz) – Hulu Plus (not available in Brazil)
- Bill Hader, “Barry” (Episode: 710N) – HBO Max
- Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (Episode: There Will Be Blood) – HBO Max
- Mary Lou Belli, “The Ms. Pat Show” (Episode: Baby Daddy Groundhog Day) – Bet+ (not available in Brazil)
- Cherien Dabis, “Only Murders In The Building” (Episode: The Boy From 6B) – Star+
- Jamie Babbit, “Only Murders In The Building” (Episode: True Crime) – Star+
- MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (Episode: No Weddings And A Funeral) – Apple TV+
Best Screenplay in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (Episode: Pilot) – Hulu Plus (not available in Brazil)
- Duffy Boudreau, “Barry” (Episode: 710N) – HBO Max
- Alec Berg and Bill Hader in “Barry” (Episode: Starting now) – HBO Max
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (Episode: The One, The Only) – HBO Max
- Steve Martin and John Hoffman, “Only Murders In The Building” (Episode: True Crime) – Star+
- Jane Becker, “Ted Lasso” (Episode: No Weddings And A Funeral) – Apple TV+
- Sarah Naftalis, “What We Do in the Shadows” (Episode: The Casino) – Looke
- Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows” (Episode: The Wellness Center) – Looke
Best limited series or anthology
- “Dopesick” – Star+
- “The Dropout” – Star+
- “Inventing Anna” – Netflix
- “Pam & Tommy” – Star+
- “The White Lotus” – HBO Max
Inventando Anna, from Netflix, competes in the category “Limited series, anthology or TV movie” — Photo: Disclosure / Netflix
- “Tico and Teco: Defenders of the Law” – Disney+
- “Ray Donovan: The Movie” – Amazon Prime Video
- Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon – Paramount+
- The Survivor – Looke
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas – Roku
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
- Toni Collette, “The Ladder” – HBO Max
- Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” – Netflix
- Lily James, “Pam & Tommy” – Star+
- Sarah Paulson, “American Crime Story: Impeachment” – Star+
- Margaret Qualley, “Maid” – Netflix
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” – Star+
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
- Colin Firth, “The Ladder” – HBO Max
- Andrew Garfield, “In the Name of Heaven” – Star+
- Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Wedding” – Debuts in September on HBO Max
- Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” – Star+
- Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven” – HBO Max
- Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy” – Star+
Best Direction in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
- Danny Strong, “Dopesick” (Episode: The People vs. Purdue Pharma) – Star+
- John Wells, “Maid” (Episode: Sky Blue) – Netflix
- Hiro Murai, “Station Eleven” (Episode: Wheel Of Fire) – HBO Max
- Michael Showalter, “The Dropout” (Episode: Green Juice) – Star+
- Francesca Gregorini, “The Dropout” (Episode: Iron Sisters) – Star+
- Mike White, “The White Lotus” – HBO Max
Best Screenplay for a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
- Danny Strong, “Dopesick” (Episode: The People vs. Purdue Pharma) – Star+
- Sarah Burgess, “American Crime Story: Impeachment” (Episode: Man Handled) – Star+
- Molly Smith Metzler, “Maid” (Episode: Snaps) – Netflix
- Patrick Somerville, “Station Eleven” (Episode: Unbroken Circle) – HBO Max
- Elizabeth Meriwether, “The Dropout” (Episode: I’m In A Hurry) – Star+
- Mike White, “The White Lotus” – HBO Max
Best competition program
- “The craziest race in the world” – Star+
- “Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls” – Amazon Prime Video
- “Goodbye” – Netflix
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Netflix
- “Top Chef” – Not available in Brazil
- “The Voice” – Not available in Brazil
Best variety talk show
- “The Daily Show” – Paramount+
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” – Not available in Brazil
- “Last Week Tonight”” – HBO Max
- “Late Night With Seth Meyers” – Not available in Brazil
- “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” – Not available in Brazil
