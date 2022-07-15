3 very funny Netflix movies to make your belly hurt with laughter

Netflix has great comedy movies to laugh your ass off. They are funny movies that can make you disconnect from the world for a few minutes and make your day much better. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are many people’s favorite days, because it’s the weekend and you have free time to do whatever you want, and how about laughing a lot with these 3 Netflix movies? Check what they are, choose yours and if you have time, watch them all. And if you’ve watched these productions at another time, take the opportunity to review and laugh a lot until your belly hurts.

The Madness of Dick & Jane (2005)



Dick (Jim Carrey) and Jane (Téa Leoni) lead a comfortable life, but he ends up losing his job. With a lot of unpaid bills, the duo find a way to maintain the same lifestyle through petty theft, until the day they decide to carry out a scam that could make them millionaires.

Bagulho’s Family (2013)



A clumsy drug dealer is forced by his boss to smuggle a load of marijuana into Mexico. That’s when David devises a plan to ease the border crossing, he hires stripper Jennifer Aniston (Rose) to be his wife, as well as asking his neighbor Kenny and delinquent Casey to be his kids on this fake family vacation.

The Liar (1997)



Fletcher Reede is a lying lawyer who loves his son Max. But the boy is tired of the problems caused by his father’s lies and false promises. Max when blowing out the candles on his birthday makes a wish, that his father speak the truth for 24 hours, that’s when Fletcher’s life turns to real chaos.

