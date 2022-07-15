3 Years Later, Fan Discovers Big Mistake at Avengers: Endgame Funeral

Avengers: Endgame is one of the most epic films ever made by Marvel Studios. The culmination of the MCU’s 11 years couldn’t have been more incredible, and it remains one of the most ambitious mega-crossovers to date. He’s practically perfect…

But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have errors, even if they are tiny. As is the case with this ‘unprecedented’ bug that was only fixed by a fan recently. Almost 3 years after Endgame premiered in theaters.

The error in question is quite subtle, and was revealed by a fan on Marvel Studios’ Reddit. During the touching sequence of Tony Stark’s funeral, when we see Happy with little Morgan, it is possible to notice a piece of the production microphone in the upper corner! Check out:

The production error has only been noticed now that the IMAX version of the film is available on Disney+, bringing much more detail on screen than usual. It is common, however, that a part of the boom microphone used to capture the actors’ audio ends up being visible.

In addition to the photo above, you can check out the video snippet in the original Reddit post by clicking HERE! Even though it’s a common production flaw, it’s always fun to discover new details in movies that we don’t get tired of reviewing.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand became the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Amidst an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

