5 Critically Praised Drama Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Like other streaming platforms, the Amazon Prime Video is also constantly working on the additions of several projects to its catalogue. And between the genres, the drama movies always end up gaining a certain prominence due to their success in cinemas and also the presence in awards.

It is with this status in mind, in addition to the recent additions of Spencer and Casa Gucci in the catalogue, which we have now put together a list of other films that were also nominated for Oscars in previous years.

Check out 5 Critically Praised Drama Movies Below to Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Spencer

Spencer is a feature whose title references Diana’s maiden name. Set in the 1990s, Diana spends the Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, UK. Despite the drinks, games and food, Diana already knows the royal script, but this end of the year will be different.

After rumors of betrayal and divorce, the princess finds herself at an impasse when she realizes that her marriage to Prince Charles is no longer working and never will, as the prince only loves Camilla Parker Bowles. Even with her two children, she decides to leave him.

After the request, Diana finds herself tormented by the ghost of the ex-queen Anne Boleyn, also left aside by her husband. Spencer is just speculation as to what might have happened during those turbulent days and nights of paparazzi surrounding her life leading up to Christmas and following her official divorce filing.

Gucci House

Casa Gucci is based on the story of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, a member of the founding family of the Italian brand Gucci. In 1978, Patrizia is a young woman who is after the rich but sloppy Maurizio Gucci, heir to the famous designer clothing brand Gucci.

They end up marrying and having two daughters, but with an empire to rule and their love ending every day, Patrizia is threatened when her husband finds a mistress and asks for a divorce. But even earning a millionaire pension, Patrizia feels threatened and conspires to kill her husband in 1995, hiring a hitman and three other people, including her therapist and best friend.

She was found guilty and sentenced to 29 years in prison. Nearly 3 decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge and murder, the film reveals the importance and power that the Gucci name carries and everything the family has done to gain that control.

lovely women

in the movie plot lovely women, sisters Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), Meg (Emma Watson) and Amy (Florence Pugh) come of age as they turn from adolescence to adulthood as the United States navigates the Civil War. With completely different personalities, they face the challenges of growing together by the love they have for each other.

until the last man

In Until the Last Man, during World War II, army doctor Desmond T. Doss (Andrew Garfield) refuses to take up a gun and kill people, however, during the Battle of Okinawa he works in the medical ward and saves more. of 75 men, being decorated. Which makes Doss the first Conscious Opposer in American history to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.

The Sound of Silence

In The Sound of Silence, a young drummer fears for his future when he realizes he is gradually going deaf. Two passions are at stake: music and his girlfriend, who is a member of the same heavy metal band as the boy. This drastic change causes a lot of tension and anguish in the drummer’s life, slowly tormented by silence.