5G impresses in China and disappoints in the US; see what has changed with the network – 07/15/2022

How has 5G transformed the countries where it has already been deployed? Are people seeing the difference day to day? Is the expected technology revolution in the industry running its course? The arrival of “pure” 5G in Brazil last week rekindled curiosity about what will change in practice from now on.

In China, for example, 5G is impressive. There, you can feel the impact on the industry and advances in robotics and drones. In the United States, the critics’ feeling is one of disappointment. Check out below what explains these perceptions and the changes that 5G has made in other countries.

5G in Brazil: recap

Brasília was the first capital to receive authorization from Anatel (Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações) to offer “pure” 5G — which does not use the 4G infrastructure to function — to consumers. Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, João Pessoa and São Paulo should be the next ones to release the mobile internet signal.

Technically, 5G promises to be revolutionary for offering important features:

at a speed of gigabits per second. It is possible, for example, to download movies in less than a minute. The expectation is of speed up to 20 times greater than the 4G network. low latency, response time between one command and another on the network. The prediction is that the fast internet can be used in telemedicine, electric cars, drones, etc.

greater stability, with less chance of connection oscillations.

China: practical use is already impressive

China, which has had the service since November 2019, leads the ranking of 5G coverage in the world, with 356 cities relying on the technology, according to data from the website Statista. It is also the country with the most related patents, with 40% of them — the Chinese technology giant Huawei alone has 6,500.

Although it is difficult to measure the size of the impact on the daily life of the population, some industrial and strategic uses of 5G deserve to be highlighted. An example of this is a smart ceramics factory in Youngchun County in eastern China.

According to the Chinese newspaper China Daily, it uses robots for detection and quality control. Manufacturing systems sound alarms if something needs to be redone, and they dispense faulty products if they spot something abnormal about them. Quality control information is projected onto screens so factory workers can track it in real time.

In addition, autonomous vehicles (without drivers) run through the factory and transport the ceramic objects produced. According to the newspaper’s estimates, this digitization increases production efficiency by 35%, reduces energy consumption by 7% and cuts operating costs by 8%.

Another promise that is about to become a reality thanks to 5G in China is the project to integrate the technology with BDS, the country’s global satellite positioning system, a kind of response to GPS, which is American.

The last BDS satellite was sent into space in 2020, and the first results can already be seen: the country has implemented an intelligent inspection system on its railways, with the help of drones to keep passengers safe.

The system collects, among other data, photos and videos of the steel structures and sends them to the control center, which intelligently follows up to identify changes between the images and issue alerts in case of risk.

Finally, an interesting use of 5G in China was in the reconstruction of Henan province, which was hit by rains in 2021. As with natural disasters, infrastructure was destroyed and local communication was impaired.

China Mobile, the world’s largest telephone operator, created a 5G station operated by drones flying at low altitude over the region during the most critical period, restoring communication and facilitating search and rescue operations.

USA: disappointment

The US ranks second in the world for 5G connectivity, with the network opening in April 2019. But overall, the mood with the technology is disappointing, according to critics.

One of the reasons is because the fastest networks will be limited to metropolitan areas, due to the density of infrastructure required by the technology, according to Jennifer Alvarez, a leading data analysis company for wireless networks Aurora Insight, in a text published by Forbes, in February this year. year.

“5G is not going to make a dramatic change in the daily lives of most Americans,” he said.

Former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt was even more blunt: in an editorial published in February in the Wall Street Journal, he said the US has been a “pathetic performance” in the race against China for 5G market dominance.

In the text, he even criticizes the performance of internet speed in the country: an average of 93.73 mbps (megabits per second), much less than the 299 mbps recorded in Chinese lands.

Be that as it may, the US already has some practical applications of 5G to show. In Lewisville, Texas, for example, the Swedish company Ericsson has a smart factory.

Among the highlights of this industrial plant are the creation of a digital version identical to the physical version of it for advances in:

tests of innovations in augmented reality.

use of machine learning (artificial intelligence machine learning) in visual inspection, done with high resolution cameras, even while production is in progress.

real-time data collection to reduce energy use, such as turning off lights in environments where there are no people.

South Korea: Missing a Snap

South Korea was the first country to launch a commercial 5G operation, just before the US, in April 2019, and an estimated 45% of the population is already covered by the technology.

However, there is still no noticeable change in people’s daily habits due to lack of demand. Although the South Korean tech sector has ambitious plans for 5G, they have yet to be put into practice.

In an interview with Reuters in May, analyst Kim Hyun-yong used the transition from 3G to 4G around 2011 as an example: at the time, apps like YouTube and Netflix required rapid change and the adoption of new technology by owners. cell phones, and this happened naturally.

The same has not yet been seen with 5G, which needs to convince people in practice that they should adopt it.

In addition, the high radio frequency bands (a kind of highway lane used for the network to work) necessary for 5G to operate at its most impressive speed have difficulty getting around obstacles.

Thus, they end up reducing the performance of the technology. Therefore, according to information from Reuters, although operators in South Korea have already built 250,000 5G stations, only 2% of them operate at the highest possible speed.

Philippines: a leap in speed

The Philippines is a country with great 5G coverage. This is because the country, unlike other US allies, has opened the door to Chinese investment in technology. Although Filipinos already used social media a lot, the country suffered from poor connections and low speed.

In this sense, the implementation of 5G, in October 2021, helped to change this situation. According to the mobile connection analysis company OpenSignal, the country had the biggest improvement in download speed, going from 140.6 mbps on average and with a performance about 9.8 times better than that of local 4G.

5G is also five times faster than Wi-Fi in the country.

Other countries

Canada, the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and Saudi Arabia have already implemented 5G in some of their major cities, and are in the process of expanding their networks.