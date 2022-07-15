Adriano Imperador reveals regret for leaving Flamengo in 2010: “I shouldn’t have left” | Flamengo

Adriano was the guest of the podcast ”PodPah” this Thursday and recalled stories of his career as a football player. The Emperor said he regretted leaving Brazil in May 2010, months after winning the Brazilian Championship with Flamengo. On the occasion, the former player returned to play in Italy with the Roma shirt.

– I shouldn’t have left Brazil and returned to Italy in 2010. I wanted to give an answer for the way I leave Inter Milan. The Italian people are passionate about me, I kept that in my heart, in my mind. I wanted to come back to reciprocate that affection. But unfortunately that wasn’t for me anymore, my head was in Brazil – stressed the Emperor.

After leaving Flamengo, Adriano’s career no longer had the same prominence. The former player accumulated passages without great prominence for Roma, Corinthians, Athletico-PR and Miami United until he retired from the lawns.

Back in Brazil, Adriano defended Corinthians. The negotiation had the help of Ronaldo Nazário.

– I should have extended my contract with Flamengo, actually. Shouldn’t have left. Roma insisted, but I ended up going. When I got back, Ronaldo called me. I really wanted to go. It took a while, I had to see the contract stuff. Keep waiting and I went to Corinthians, but I got injured in the first training session – recalled the Emperor.

Adriano spoke about several topics. Beginning of his career, 2006 and 2010 World Cups and his relationship with Flamengo. About the 2009 Brazilian title, he said that he had the dimension of the importance of the conquest for the fans.