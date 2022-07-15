After provocation, São Paulo fans “answer” Endrick on social networks; check out

One of the great promises of Palmeiras, striker Endrick made a post on social media this Wednesday teasing São Paulo, talking about his dismissal from Tricolor Paulista when he was a minor. Some tricolor fans expressed themselves on social media, responding to the greatest promise of Brazilian football today.

Some tricolors understood that Endrick is resentful for not having built a career at São Paulo, and that’s why he took up the story in his TikTok. In a photo with the team’s uniform, the player revealed that he did not remain for a long time at Tricolor Paulista, as the club claimed “not being able to afford housing and employment”. Following the video Endrick published videos with his goals and titles already conquered by Palmeiras, thanking Verdão.

“Relax Endrick, I know you wish you had played for São Paulo”, said a São Paulo. “Win everything there… But he has his head on his ex. I understand you, Endrick. They will never be São Paulo FC”, commented another fan.

On the other hand, some people from Palmeiras “thanked” the rival for not having stayed with the boy when he was still a child. Today, Endrick shines for Palmeiras’ under-17 and under-20 teams.

Earlier this year, Endrick was quoted, shortly after winning the Copa São Paulo, to join the professional team and travel with the delegation to the FIFA Club World Cup, in February, in the United Arab Emirates. However, Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira asked for calm and even advised him to enjoy Disney, in the United States, on vacation.

Recently, Endrick was champion of the Copa do Brasil under-17 by the club alviverde in confrontation against Vasco.

