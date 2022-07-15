Alex Teixeira gets emotional about returning to Vasco: “Going home happy” | vasco

Vasco’s sire, Alex Teixeira said he was thrilled with the confirmation of his return to the club, twelve years after his departure to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, in 2010. In an interview with the club’s official channel, the striker described what he felt:

– For me, Vasco means a lot. I arrived there when I was seven years old and left when I was 19 to 20… And to be returning home now, 12 years later, is a very great emotion. I am grateful for Vasco for everything he has done for me, from my departure to my return. I’m thrilled with this moment. I hope to be on the field soon, fighting for the Vasco fans, who deserve all the love in the world.

1 of 3 Alex Teixeira signed with Vasco until the end of the season — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco Alex Teixeira signed with Vasco until the end of the season — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

Alex Teixeira will have two presentations: the first on Monday (18th) at a press conference and, the following day, to the crowd, before the game against Ituano, for Série B of the Brasileirão. A big party is prepared by the Vasco board to celebrate the return of the striker.

– I’m dreaming of this moment… These days of negotiation, I was already thinking about the crowd screaming my name. I think it will be special for me and for them,” she said.

Do you have any idea what the comeback means for the fans?

– I’ll get the idea now, there’s the presentation there. I think it will sink in there, with my family, my daughters, who have never been to São Januário. My wife has already been to a few games when I played here for Vasco. So, when I get there, it will sink in for me and for them. It will be a very big emotion for everyone.

Did you follow Vasco from afar?

– I follow it whenever I can, because of the time difference, right? In China it was very difficult. Now, in Turkey, the hours were more relaxed, I always watched. I saw that wonderful crowd crowding Maracanã, crowding São Januário, when he travels, he goes to the airport to receive the players. This is priceless and I’m happily heading home to fight you guys for access.

