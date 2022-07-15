Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4: renders reveal the look of smartwatches

After some rumors about the new Amazfit smartwatches, the first renders of the GTR 4 and GTS 4 models emerged. In the case of the Amazfit GTR 4, there is a 1.43 inch round AMOLED touch screen with 466 x 466 px resolution and Always-on Display (AoD) functionality. It will feature a silver and black aluminum alloy body with a side button and crown element on the right side for tactile control. It will be available with leather, silicone or nylon straps.

The GTS 4, in turn, works with a 1.75 inch AMOLED screen even larger with a resolution of 390 x 450 px, but in a rectangular format. It also has aluminum body and crown element on the side. The GTS 4 will be just 9.9mm thick and weigh 27 grams without the handle. It will be available in black, gold and brown cases with either silicone or nylon straps. The manufacturer will also make more than 200 watch faces available, including main and corresponding AoD options, as well as 30 animated versions. The GTR 4 and GTS 4 will be able to track over 150 sport modes with automatic recognition, sport guidance and exercise analysis. There is also dual-band GPS with support for the five global geolocation systems.

















Both models will have a speaker and microphone with support for Bluetooth calls and music playback. Amazfit is also adding its new 4PD BioTracker 4.0 PPG optical sensor, which should offer more accurate all-day measurements for heart rate, blood oxygen and stress levels. The interface will be Zepp OS 2.0, with the right to integrate with Alexa, in addition to several Amazfit apps, in addition to supporting an ecosystem of Mini Apps enriched with applications such as GoPro and Home Connect, as well as games. The Amazfit GTR 4 has a 475mAh battery with 12 days of normal use, while the GTS 4 gets a 300mAh cell that should last 7 days between charges.

