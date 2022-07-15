Argentine club plays hard for Fausto Vera; Corinthians avoids auction in negotiation

Corinthians’ negotiation to bring Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera to the club will not be so simple. Timão is still interested in counting on the player, but the value is being an obstacle for the business.

The report of My Helm found that the club is trying to negotiate a proposal below the value of € 4 million (about R$ 21 million at the current price). The negotiation would involve even a smaller percentage by the athlete.

Corinthians leaders must go to Argentina to try to find a solution. But people linked to President Duilio Monteiro Alves say that the alvinegra board is not willing to enter a kind of auction for the steering wheel. Vera would have received proposals from other clubs.

On the other side of the negotiation, Vera has no preference for clubs. The player wants to go to Europe, but considers the opportunity to play in the Libertadores “tempting”. Argentinos Juniors managers, in contact with the My Helmpoint out that the player’s future must be defined by “who pays more”.

It is worth remembering that, according to the Argentine news, Fausto Vera aroused the interest of Genk, from Belgium. The European club would have made an offer supposedly similar to that of Timão for the purchase of 80% of the economic rights of the Argentinos Juniors player.

After hiring Yuri Alberto and directing the arrival of Balbuena, also on loan, Corinthians’ board continues to search for a midfielder in the market. If negotiations are viable for Timão, the Argentine could be the third reinforcement in this mid-season.

See more at: Ball Market and Corinthians Board.