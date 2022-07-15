photo: Jorge Nicola/Superesportes Nicola’s column: ‘Athletico confirms Pablo Siles on Cruzeiro, in the name of peace’

photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico-PR Pablo Siles, 25, defends Cruzeiro until the end of the season Uruguayan midfielder Pablo Siles, 25, is Cruzeiro’s newest addition. The hammer was hit on the afternoon of this Friday (15), and Siles will stay at Raposa on loan until the end of the current season.

Another five teams also wanted the player, under the same conditions. Ava in Serie A; Sport and Guarani, in Serie B; in addition to the Uruguayan Danubio and the Paraguayan Guaran were interested.

The option for Cruzeiro has one objective: to put an end to the legal dispute between Furaco and Raposa over Vitor Roque. Ronaldo and company filed a lawsuit in court demanding more than the R$24 million deposited in court by the 17-year-old striker.

Before handing over Pablo Siles free of charge, the people of Paraná had already released Jaj and Z Ivaldo for the Serie B dispute.