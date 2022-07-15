Balbuena arrives in So Paulo to sign with Corinthians

In negotiations with Corinthians, defender Fabián Balbuena landed at Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo, on Friday afternoon. Coming from Paraguay, his home country, the player’s flight arrived at around 2:50 pm.

Balbuena arrives in São Paulo to finalize negotiations and sign with the Parque São Jorge team. Like Yuri Alberto, the contract must be for one season. Upon arrival, the athlete spoke briefly with the My Helm and the press present on site.

“I feel at home (at Corinthians). I have many friends here. We feel good with friends around. About the return I didn’t talk to anyone, but I’m always in touch, I have many friends”, said the player.

“I’m always ready (to play), it has to be ready (laughs)”, said Balbuena when asked. The athlete still left a “go Corinthians” for Timão fans.

A little over a week ago, the player’s agents and Corinthians representatives met in Argentina to try to hire Balbuena. Timão was in Buenos Aires to seek a spot in the quarterfinals of Libertadores.

Last weekend, conversations between Corinthians and Balbuena intensified. The player, who went to Paraguay to visit his family after suspending his contract in Russia, declared that he had no offers from European football and that his return to Timão was “almost certain”.

Balbuena’s return to Corinthians gained strength after João Victor left Portugal for Benfica. The Paraguayan has already had a positive spell at Timão between 2016 and 2018, where he played 136 games and won three titles.

