Banker fired for being ‘old’ at 55 won action; justice reviews decision

Niels Kirk, former director of Citi’s energy bank, was fired at age 55 (Getty Image)

Former Citi Energy Bank Director Claimed He Was Fired For Being “Too Old”

Worker filed suit alleging discrimination at work

Defense appealed the decision after payment of damages

At what age is a person considered “too old” to work? At 89? Maybe at 70? Who knows at 90? Niels Kirk, former director of Citi’s energy bank, was fired for that reason. However, the former banker was only 55 years old.

The worker went to court and received almost £2.7 million (US$ 3.2 million or R$ 17.5 million) with a wrongful dismissal action. However, the UK Court of Appeal ordered the case to be re-evaluated.

In the decision, the Justice established that the Labor Court needed to reconsider whether the dismissal was motivated by prejudice. During the proceedings, Citi’s lawyers appealed the decision to the Employment Appeal Tribunal. The defense said that the argument was not valid, as a colleague of the fired employee is 51 years old.

The judges at the time ruled that the lower court did not give due consideration to Citi’s evidence comparing Kirk and his colleague’s age.

Kirk worked at the institution for 26 years. He received payment after the judge ruled that he had not received any notice of a proposed restructuring.

The prosecution alleged that he was the victim of prejudiced remarks. One of the bosses would have said that the employee was “very old and determined in his ways”, in the sense that, as he gets older, he would be less willing to change his attitudes.

A Citi spokesperson said he was “pleased” with the decision and that it “overturns the court’s decision that Kirk’s dismissal was discriminatory on the basis of age.”