Barbie: Ryan Gosling Reveals Proud To Have “Ken Energy” – Movie News

Interpreting the Ken doll in the live action Barbie, Gosling reinforced his pride in bringing one of the most iconic toys in the world to life.





2023 hasn’t arrived yet, but it already promises to be a great year for movie lovers – and a lot is due to the live action of the most famous doll in the world, Barbie. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the feature will seek to deconstruct the iconic toy, presenting a plot that mixes fantasy with current themes.

Playing Ken in the film, Gosling seems to be quite excited about his role, praising the production wherever he goes. Recently, during an interview with the Entertainment Tonightthe actor spoke again about his character, reinforcing the pride he feels in it.

“I’m proud of it. Obviously I have this energy from Ken and you can feel it.”said the star. “I can’t wait for people to see the movie. That’s all I can say, or Mattel will come and put me in a box.”he added.

In addition, Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), who is also part of the cast, also praised Gosling’s performance during filming, stating that the actor is completely dedicated to the work.

“Ryan is 100%, definitely. He goes to the gym in the morning and after work. As much as he thinks about the importance of work, he also loves food. He only heard things in passing, like his strict regimen and the emphasis he puts on taking care of his body. I respect him a lot”said Liu.

WHAT IS BARBIE'S STORY?





Although there is still no official synopsis released, it is already known that the plot will explore the most famous doll on the planet being expelled from “Barbieland”. After leaving and arriving in the real world, Barbie discovers that outer beauty is a relative factor, starting to look at people with different eyes.

Directed by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), in addition to Gosling and Margot, the cast also includes big names from Hollywood, such as Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Ncuti Gatwa and Issa Rae. The film arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 20, 2023.

