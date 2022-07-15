Barcelona and Bayern close in agreement for Lewandowski | spanish football

Barcelona are closer to signing striker Robert Lewandowski. Different media outlets in Spain, Germany and Poland reported this Friday that the club had reached an unofficial agreement with Bayern Munich.

The broadcaster “Sky Sports”, the newspapers “As” and “Bild”, as well as the website “The Athletic” published information that a meeting on Thursday night promoted advances in the negotiation.

Barcelona would be willing to pay between 40 and 50 million euros for the transfer of the Polish striker – the fourth offer made, for a three-year contract. Lewandowski has a contract with Bayern until the middle of next year, and the club has been refusing to release the player without significant financial compensation.

– He is a player for Bayern Munich. I do not want to comment on this topic. I have nothing to say, just the utmost respect for the player and Bayern,” said Barça president Joan Laporta on Friday. during Raphinha’s presentation.

Robert Lewandowski re-introduces himself to Bayern Munich for the pre-season medical and physical tests on Tuesday. He participated in training for the next three days, but according to the newspaper “Bild”, he was late for all of them.

“Robert is a great professional, I know him very well, I never had any doubts that he would show up for training,” said the sporting director of the German club, Hasan Salihamidzic, on Wednesday.