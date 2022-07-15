Benedetto probed in Brazil and CR7 with heavy offer

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight is Internacional, which consulted the situation of forward Benedetto, from Boca Juniors, for a possible negotiation in the coming days.

Still in relation to the gaucho club, striker Thiago Galhardo opened the game and explained why he refused to return to the Porto Alegre squad.

In Europe, the news revolves around Cristiano Ronaldo, whose name was vetoed by Chelsea’s coach. Meanwhile, an Arab team made a billionaire proposal to the Portuguese.

Another speculation in international football involves Arsenal, who after taking Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, want another player from the team coached by Pep Guardiola.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

Benedetto in Brazil?

Internacional monitors the situation of Boca Juniors striker Darío Benedetto, 32. Colorado has consulted to find out the conditions of a possible agreement by him, but a real advance is considered unlikely.

Benedetto has a feud with Juan Roman Riquelme, a former player and manager of Boca Juniors, over bonus payments — the same problem faced by defender Izquierdoz and other key members of the group. However, the player declared, in an interview given yesterday, in Argentina, that he would like to stay at the Buenos Aires club.

Gallardo opens the game

Image: Playback/Instagram

Thiago Galhardo was presented today by Fortaleza and gave his first press conference. On loan from Internacional until the end of the year, the striker revealed some details that made him leave the Rio Grande do Sul club in 2021 towards Celta de Vigo, from Spain, and also what made him refuse the proposal to return.

“The reason for my departure was a problem I had with an athlete. For me, he doesn’t have the character, the personality. I think this was identified later, by the other athletes, especially with the arrival of new athletes. […] I did not want to [voltar]. A lot of people called me inside, not only players but also staff, asking me to come back. But it was my goal not to return to the club,” he said, who chose not to reveal names.

Young wins new contract in São Paulo

São Paulo renewed the contract of left-back Patryck, revealed in Cotia, until April 2027. The agreement was made in May, at the base. The information was initially published by ge. Patryck’s old contract would expire in May 2023.

The new bond has not yet been registered for bureaucratic reasons. Without Reinaldo, with a strain on the adductor muscle of his right thigh, Patryck trained with the professionals at the Barra Funda CT yesterday at the request of coach Rogério Ceni. Thus, he becomes an option to dispute position with Wellington.

Santos hunting defender

Image: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Santos should go to the market for a defender after selling Kaiky to Almería (ESP), loaning Robson to Boavista (POR) and amicably terminating Emiliano Velázquez, who agreed with Juarez (MEX). Peixe only has three defenders at the moment: Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Luiz Felipe.

Maicon even felt a calf problem and will not be available against Avai on Saturday (16), for the Brazilian Championship. Alex, back after loan to Famalicão (POR), can only be registered in the reopening of the international transfer window, starting on Monday (18). While looking for another defender, Santos must promote one from the base. Derick, Léo Zabala and Jair, from under-20, fight for this promotion.

Bye, Aaron!

Flamengo reported that it has completed the transfer of midfielder Willian Arão to Fenerbahçe, from Turkey. The player ends a period of almost seven years at Rubro-Negro, with 377 games and 35 goals.

“The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo informs that it has completed the transfer of Willian Arão to Fenerbahçe. We thank the athlete for his dedication to the Sacred Mantle and contribution to so many achievements. We wish him success in the next challenges!”, wrote the club.

More departures in Gremio

Image: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA

Despite the presence in the G4 of Série B, Grêmio is preparing changes in its squad. After Benítez left for América-MG, the names of the time are Lucas Silva and Thiago Santos.

In the case of Thiago Santos, the midfielder never liked the fans and, due to his irregular performances, he saw the situation get worse. Meanwhile, Lucas Silva received polls from American football and the board will make no effort to hold back. Currently, both Lucas and Thiago are reserves for the Rio Grande do Sul team. The arrival of Lucas Leiva makes it even more difficult to take advantage of both in the defensive roles of the midfield of the team coached by Roger Machado.

While some veto…

After talking to Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly, manager Thomas Tuchel closed the club’s doors to Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the Daily Mail. The German wants to focus on the collective of the team instead of having a big star in the squad.

At Stamford Bridge, it is believed that the arrival of the Portuguese striker could “steal” Raheem Sterling’s light. Internally, they see the England player as a piece that fits better in the squad and as a leader.

… others try CR7

Image: Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty

A club in Saudi Arabia has made a proposal of 300 million euros (about R$ 1.6 billion at the current price) to sign striker Cristiano Ronaldo. The information is from CNN de Portugal. According to the broadcaster, the team was not revealed.

The value of the proposal would be divided into three parts: 30 million euros (R$ 161 million) to Manchester United for the transfer of the star player, 250 million euros (R$ 1.35 billion) in salary for the player for a contract of two years and a 20 million euro (R$ 107 million) fee for trading agents and intermediaries.

Arsenal’s new attack

Arsenal’s transfer market has been hot. Promoting a strong restructuring of the squad, coach Mikel Arteta seems to have preferences in athletes from Manchester City, a club where he was assistant coach recently. After paying around 52 million euros (R$ 282 million) for Gabriel Jesus, the Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko seems to be the ball of the moment behind the scenes of the London club.

According to The Athletic website, Arsenal and Manchester City are already in contact to reach an agreement for the player’s services. Journalist David Ornstein also points out that the search for the full-back is an immediate action after losing the hiring of Lisandro Martínez, who has an agreement with Manchester United.