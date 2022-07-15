Best Android and iOS games of the week [14/07/2022]

As usual, TudoCelular announces the new releases available in the app stores for Android and iOS phones just as we are approaching the weekend (so you can try them out!). This week, the list of the best games new to Google Play and the App Store has a variety of news, including casual and action titles.

In the spotlight, we have another relaunch of SNK. This time it’s the “Mutation Nation ACA NEOGEO”. In addition, Buff Studio presented the highly anticipated “Charlie in Underworld!”, which succeeds the famous “Underworld Office!” (downloaded over 4 million times).