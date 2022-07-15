Bill Gates: Billionaire’s Promise to Leave World’s Richest List After Donations

Billionaire Bill Gates has again pledged to give away his wealth, saying he will leave the world’s richest list.

This happened when the Microsoft co-founder announced that he would make a donation of US$ 20 billion (about R$ 110 billion) to his philanthropic fund.

The world’s fourth richest man said he has an “obligation” to give his resources back to society.

Gates committed to giving away his wealth in 2010, but his net worth has more than doubled since then.

