Bolsonaro learned about Marcelo Arruda’s PT-themed party from someone who had access to the cameras

During a barbecue, Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho had access to footage of the security circuit of the place hours before killing PT militant Marcelo Arruda

247 – Bolsonar criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho had access to footage of the CCTV of the Aresf Social Club (Recreational and Sports Association of Physical Security), in Foz do Iguaçu, a few hours before he invaded the place and murdered the municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, 50, during a birthday party that had the PT and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as a decorative theme. Despite the indications that the crime was motivated by political reasons, the Civil Police of Paraná ruled out this possibility when concluding the investigation.

According to delegate Camila Cecconelo, head of the Homicide and Personal Protection Division, a person, who was at a barbecue, accessed CCTV footage of the place where the party would be held. Guaranho, who was also at the event, would have seen the images and asked where the celebration would be taking place. Police said he had been drinking alcohol.

Upon leaving the barbecue, the bolsonarista went to the crime scene accompanied by his wife and a child. When passing in front of the club, he would have started shouting slogans in favor of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and cursing the party participants. He also allegedly played pro-government music at full volume on his car stereo with the aim of disrupting the party.

At that moment, according to the police, Arruda argued with Guaranho and threw dirt and stones at the vehicle. The penal officer then said that he would come back. He returned about 20 minutes later and entered the place shooting and shouting “it’s Bolsonaro”.

Despite being wounded, Arruda retaliated and hit the shooter with four shots. Arruda died on the spot. José Jorge Guaranho remains hospitalized in a hospital in Foz do Iguaçu in serious condition.

According to delegate Camila Cecconelo, although there was “a discussion about political issues”, it is difficult to say that he killed because the victim was PT. “He would have come back because he felt humiliated.”

