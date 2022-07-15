Britney Spears criticizes documentary for ‘doing a great job humiliating her’ Rolling Stone

In a deleted post on Instagram, Britney Spears spoke about how the documentaries about the guardianship disrespected her

the guardianship of Britney Spears became the subject of several documentaries in recent years, which followed the singer’s process to ensure her father’s independence. However, the productions did not please the artist, who commented on the matter in a deleted post on Instagram last Saturday, 9.

“I think America did an amazing job of humiliating me,” he wrote. “I’ve never felt so humiliated in my life in this country, it’s crazy… And seriously, is it honestly cool to make so many documentaries about someone without their blessing???”

The singer said filmmakers exposed her personal life without permission to make documentaries, something she doesn’t think would be done with actors like Will Smith and singers like Halle Berry. Furthermore, he criticized the idea that documentaries somehow helped to end guardianship.

“It was the most insulting thing I’ve ever seen in my life and every single person I spoke to said that’s why the guardianship ended… SERIOUSLY??? This is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” he wrote. “So people not only get away with what they did to me, not even coming close to sharing what they actually did to me, but they can expose me in such an embarrassing tone, claiming it’s help. I don’t know why people think it’s cool to completely humiliate me.”

Recently, spears revealed that she is working on a book to tell her version of what happened during her guardianship, describing the writing process as “therapeutic” as she was never “able to express herself openly.” “I’m not the type of person who speaks highly of UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATION, because it’s just NOT RESPECTFUL,” she said. “But come on, LET’S TALK ABOUT IT!!!”