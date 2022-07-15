Can you guess which is the most used emoji in Brazil today? A survey carried out by Crossword Solver gave us this answer, revealing the most used emojis in several other countries such as in both the Americas, Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania and the Middle East.

For this, they used the Twitter API and analyzed more than 9 million tweets that had their locations revealed so that they could arrive at the result. Brazil and the United States were the most active countries and with the most data available. They managed to exclude bots and only considered posts with emojis. In the case of posts with more than one emoji, they only used the first one.

This data was from the last two weeks of February of that year, 2022.

The most used emojis in the world

For those who bet on the red heart emoji ❤️, won. Yes, it was currently considered the most used emoji here in Brazil. And not only that. In South America, it ended up being the most used emoji also in Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Suriname.

In Venezuela, the joined hands emoji 🙏 was the most used. Guyana and Bolivia revealed my patriotism as the emoji most used there are the respective flags of each country.

In Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay, the winner is the crying laughing emoji, with the only difference being their representation. In Chile and Paraguay they used more the “rolling on the floor with laughter” 🤣, while in Uruguay the winner is the “crying with laughter” 😂. He was also champion here in Brazil a few years ago.

That’s because laughing emojis are by far the most popular in many countries. In the United States, Central America and Africa they are winners with a predominance of emojis that are laughing in some kind of situation, even with different representations. In Europe and Asia, this podium is divided between the smiling emojis and the red heart, almost in a technical tie.

With that, they concluded that:

Laughing and heart emojis show that in most countries people like to show happiness or love with emojis.

The most used emoji taking into account all countries is crying with laughter 😂.

Wordle, which is the game that originated the Term here in Brazil, ended up having a lot of influence on the research, since the emojis with the color squares used in the game 🟩 🟨 ⬜ are among the 10 most used in the United States and the United Kingdom .

Although emojis are a universal form of communication, they still raise many debates about their meanings. This happens both within the same country and between different countries. An example is the joined hands emoji 🙏, which although many people see it as a symbol of prayer, some think it’s a hi-five.

Another example is that the clap emoji 👏, in China, is considered inappropriate, like and has a sexual connotation, so it’s only used between couples. This is what happens with the eggplant and peach emojis here in Brazil.

Another emoji that could be considered offensive is the thumbs up 👍 in Greece.

Top most used emoji

As we’ve already noted, the crying laughing emoji is the most used, and it passes the others handily. It is used twice as often as the third most used emoji, which is the one rolling on the floor laughing. This one is used twice as often as the one with hands joined, which is the sixth most used.

Other highlights are the Ukraine flag emoji, which was used a lot this year for people to show support for the country because of the Russian invasions. Another widely used one was the fire emoji, which reveals a hot topic or even to symbolize a very beautiful person.

