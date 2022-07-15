“Capital bids happen to you”; Héverton Guimarães agrees with Galo fans and sends a message to Atlético’s holder

The presenter criticized the mistake made by the defender in one of the moves that generated a goal by Arrascaeta

With two goals from Arrascaeta, the Athletic was eliminated in the Copa do Brasil and, now, turns its focus to the dispute of Libertadores and Brasileirão. O rooster returns to the field, on the night of next Sunday (17), at 18h, against Botafogo, for the 17th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. At the moment, Alvinegro Mineiro is in fourth place in the national football elite, with 28 points.

The presenter and journalist of TV Bandeirantes and Rádio Itatiaia, Heverton Guimarães, highlighted a mistake made in the first goal of Rubro-Negro Carioca. Héverton sent a direct message to defender Nathan Silva, who once again ended up getting involved in a capital bid. The defender could not reach the Uruguayan midfielder and saw him swing the nets and open the scoring.

“Hey Nathan, you need to learn to stroll, brother. Get your ass dirty. A fan admits anything, technical limitations and the shit, but you can’t have a defender… you see Gustavo Gómez play for Palmeiras and do the same”highlighted the journalist.

“When someone says that capital moves happen to you, how do we defend here? Can’t defend, brother. The guy comes running with you, he’s going to knock and then you open the bar a little bit”continued Héverton Guimarães.

On social media, fans also complained about Nathan. “I hate Nathan Silva with all my strength”. “Nathan Silva is not to blame, it is the fault of those who keep him on the team”. “Nathan Silva, when he sees a big game, he gets all messed up. Truth be told”. “Júnior Alonso messed up yesterday, but every game I see from the rooster I get scared with Nathan Silva, how weak he is. My friend, how is he a holder?”said athletes.