Ceni urgently asks for reinforcements from the management of São Paulo; see positions

São Paulo is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil after eliminating Palmeiras on penalties last Thursday (14). After the match, coach Rogério Ceni let slip that the club is looking for an investor who can make reinforcements possible in this transfer window that will open on July 18.

“The management is trying to see one or another player, it is not my responsibility to talk, but even with investor money, because the club does not have the economic conditions to make large investments. We need one or another piece. The club has players who only come back next year, so in conversation with the management we are trying, but one or two players is what we are going to try to strengthen the squad and it can’t take long”, commented Ceni.

Asked which position is the priority, the coach has two goals already defined in the market: a defender and a versatile midfielder.

“At the moment, with Arboleda’s absence, Miranda is playing consecutive games, the defense is perhaps the (priority) position. And another player who has versatility, who can play in more than one position in midfield. we need it,” he said.

Rogério Ceni has suffered with the low number of injured players. At the moment, there are nine injured and who should not return anytime soon: Arboleda (surgery on the left ankle), Sara (surgery on the right ankle), Luan (surgery on the left adductor), – Caio (surgery on the right knee), Alisson (sprain right knee), André Anderson (muscle pain), Reinaldo (right adductor strain), Walce (right knee surgery) and Andrés Colorado (transition after injury to the right rectus femoris).

Among the nine athletes, Colorado is the closest to the return, as he has been working in transition to the lawn (this is the last part for the player to be available again with the rest of the squad).

“If I lose someone like I lost Reinaldo, for four weeks, it’s eight games that I’m without the player. As long as we manage to alternate players without injury, we turn around. We have to take risks at times with the boys. But, if there is a signing and I hope, one or two players to try to keep the plan until the end of the year”, said Ceni.

São Paulo’s next commitment is next Sunday (17), at 16:00 (Brasília time), against Fluminense, in Morumbi, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship.