CIA Archives: Who is Joshua Schulte, Hacker Convicted of One of the Biggest Leaks in History

Admin 27 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

CIA shield next to the United States flag

Credit, AFP

photo caption,

Joshua Schulte worked at the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

A New York court found hacker Joshua Schulte, a former employee of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), to be guilty of one of the biggest file leaks in history.

According to estimates, 8,761 documents ended up on the Wikileaks platform in 2017. They revealed how American intelligence agents hacked smartphones abroad and turned them into listening devices.

“Schulte was convicted of one of the most brazen and damaging acts of espionage in American history,” said prosecutor Damian Williams.

During the trial, the hacker denied the allegations.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Delta sends plane with no passengers to pick up 1,000 bags stuck at London airport | Tourism and Travel

Delta Air Lines of the United States sent an empty plane so that it could …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved