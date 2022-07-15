Column: Elvis Presley, the king of rock, is the week’s highlight in theaters

The biopic about the idol Elvis Presley – without a doubt, the greatest artist of all time – hits screens all over Brazil. And nothing better than debuting in the week that World Rock Day is celebrated.

The film is signed by Australian director Baz Luhrmann and is a masterpiece, along the lines of hits such as Moulin Rouge, Come Dance With Me (in fact, one of the director’s first films that marked the 1980s) and Romeo and Juliet, with Leonardo DiCaprio. . The film excels in a brilliant, euphoric direction, full of paint and details,

There’s no escaping spoilers when talking about Elvis Presley, but what’s most interesting about the work now is that the film revolves around the point of view of Elvis’ agent and manager, Tom Parker, played masterfully by Tom Hanks.

Tom Parker was undoubtedly ambivalent, mainly because he overbilled commissions from Elvis’ concerts, which led to a lawsuit.

One of the highlights of the film is undoubtedly the brilliant debut in a major production by Californian actor Austin Butler, which incorporates Elvis at various stages of the star’s life. In Cannes, where the film had its first screening, Austin told the press that he became so obsessed with the character that he immersed himself in it for two years, during which time he studied every detail of Elvis’ quirks. Even the different tones of voice he’s had over the years have been emulated: deeper, huskier.

Great musical successes from Elvis’ career are present in this great production, which cannot disappoint the viewer.

Shocking is synonymous with the filmography of Canadian director David Cronenberg. Crimes of the Future, his newest feature, had its world premiere in the competitive section of the last Cannes film festival in May. Cronenberg once again divided the critics by presenting a raw and visceral work.

This is how we meet the characters Saul Tense, a cult artist who has gotten used to his new biological state; Saul’s intense partner Caprice, who removes his organs in a show, and an ambitious investigator at the Organ Agency who will try to unmask Saul and the consequences of the experiments.

Crimes of the Future has a top cast, with powerful names in the film industry such as Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen. A disturbing and essential film for anyone who likes Cronenberg.

Source: Brazil Agency