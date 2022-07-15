Coming soon in Brazil: Redmi 10 5G with 50 MP camera and 90Hz screen certified by Anatel

The Redmi 10 5G was announced in March with a 50 MP main camera and a 90Hz screen and now we have indications that the model should arrive in Brazil soon, as it has been certified by Anatel. The cell phone is identified in the form by the model 22041219NY and has documentation dated July 8, 2022.

The certification was requested by DL Comércio e Indústria de Produtos Eletrônicos LTDA and the device is imported, as it is manufactured by Xiaomi in Beijing, China, being compatible with both SA and NSA 5G networks. Although the documentation does not mention specifications, the model announced in March has a 6.58-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz and MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage.

The front camera of the Redmi 10 5G has 5 megapixels, while the main set has two sensors: one with 50 MP and the other with 2 MP for depth reading. The fingerprint reader is located on the side and the battery has 5,000mAh with 18W charging via USB-C. Unfortunately, we still don’t have information about the official price of the Redmi 10 5G in Brazil, but the 64 GB model sells for US$ 199 (~R$ 944) and the 128 GB version costs US$ 229 (~R$ 1,086) in the international market.

76.09 x 163.99 x 8.9 mm

6.58 inches – 2408x1080px











6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution Display with notch and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimension 700 Platform

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4 GB of RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

5 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C connection and fingerprint reader on the side

5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Dimensions: 163.9 x 76.09 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 200 grams

