Coritiba’s finances in 2021: an x-ray to understand why the club entered judicial recovery and seeks a partner for SAF | sport business

There is a wave of clubs trying to recover financially – some through the sale to a new owner, others only with the renegotiation of debts mediated by Justice. Coritiba is part of it.

The club had its entry into the judicial recovery process approved three months ago. Now begins a journey that will have the suspension of executions and attachments, the presentation of a proposal to creditors and their decision, whether or not to accept the suggested terms.

If everything goes as managers hope, debts will be reduced and lengthened in a much more comfortable time frame. Otherwise, in theory, the outcome would be bankruptcy. As no Brazilian club reached the final to have a reference, this is still a question mark.

Why did Coritiba need judicial recovery? This is the kind of help that almost bankrupt companies, but socially and economically important to the country, resort to in order not to go bankrupt.

In this report, ge goes through the numbers of its most recent financial statements, referring to 2021, to show fans what the situation of alviverdes finances is and why the judicial exit was triggered.

+ Brazilian football finances in 2021: revenues grow again, but clubs still face debt and crises

+ Rodrigo Capelo: How not to get caught up in finance? The solution to decontextualized numbers is to ask questions

1 of 1 Coritiba’s finances — Photo: Infoesporte Coritiba’s finances — Photo: Infoesporte

In recent years, Coritiba has suffered a sequence of promotions and relegations. The verb is “suffer”, with a negative connotation, because this routine imposes additional challenges on the administration, although hopes are renewed each time the elite is reached.

The problem is with the recipes. They vary dramatically with the rise and fall. In Serie A, the association alviverde has a turnover of around R$ 100 million. In Serie B, it drops to something close to R$ 40 million. In 2021, there was something atypical in accounting. We will get there.

Meanwhile, debts are accumulating. The club’s management ends up applying the resources of the present in the present and putting off the problems of the past, which only increase. Last year, the value even dropped a little, but it remains unsustainable for the current financial size.

The relationship between Coritiba’s revenues and debts Source: Financial statements

It is necessary to pay attention to the way in which revenues are accounted for, especially in terms of broadcasting rights, so as not to reach wrong conclusions. In the case of Coritiba, two factors caused its revenue from television to be higher than it should have been.

Firstly, competitions have been postponed because of the pandemic. The 2020 Brazilian Championship only ended in 2021, which postponed part of its payments from one balance sheet to another.

Then there was also the early termination of the closed television contract with Turner. The club would recognize the gloves it received at the time of signing little by little, year by year, as the accounting dictates. Because of the end of the contract, everything came in at once.

In practice, it means that Coritiba’s revenue in 2021 was much lower than the number suggests. The association was able to count on the entry of Serie B, much lower than in the first tier, and on the award for participating in the Copa do Brasil until the third phase.

Coritiba’s billing profile in 2021 Source: Financial statements

In the other collection lines, there are several vulnerabilities. Starting with the commercial and marketing department, which between sponsorships, advertising and licensing totaled R$ 13 million in the year. By way of comparison, Athletico-PR earned three times that amount.

Ticket sales were hampered by the pandemic, as Couto Pereira was unable to receive an audience for much of the year. This also affected the entry with members, as the main benefit of the program is the easy access to tickets to watch matches at the stadium.

Transfers of athletes earn very little for Coritiba, with few exceptions, and 2021 was not one of them. With only R$ 4 million, it was not enough to make a difference in the alviverde accounts.

In all texts on finance, the ge makes the comparison between budget and financial statements. The idea is to put in parallel the projections made by the directors and the results obtained by them after a year. In this case, it will not be possible. The club does not publish a budget.

In terms of indebtedness, the total amount was reduced during 2021. This does not mean that the situation has improved significantly, as there are details that minimize this positive effect.

In the debt profile, for example, there was an increase in short-term obligations (which need to be paid in less than a year). Coritiba entered 2022 with R$106 million to be paid. Considering that there are also the costs of the present, this past gets quite heavy.

And there is also the justification for reducing the total amount, which also includes debts maturing in more than one year. The association’s board of directors only achieved such a result because it adhered to a new government refinancing program, for taxes that were not paid.

Coritiba’s debt profile by maturity Source: Financial statements

The name of this new refinancing is the Emergency Recovery Program for the Events Sector (Perse). Altogether, Coritiba has included BRL 85 million in it, of which BRL 81 million is scheduled to pay from 2023 onwards – therefore, classified as long-term.

Perse was added to previous installments, which remain, and to Profut, the government’s previous attempt to facilitate the payment of tax debts for football clubs. This is the largest part of the debt of the club from Paraná, corresponding to about 40% of the total.

Where does the judicial reorganization that has just been requested apply? On other debts. There are loans and financing, categorized in this analysis as “banking”. There are amounts payable to ex-players and ex-employees, sued in court, which make up the “labor” debts with current obligations (referring to the present). And under “others” there are also other clubs, agents, suppliers.

A large part of these debts is being included in the judicial recovery process. The expectation is that Coritiba gets a considerable discount and a new, extended term to handle. Something positive for the club, not so much for creditors like Athletico-PR, which has R$ 271 thousand to receive and would not like to undergo renegotiation.

It is important to keep in mind that, in 2021, the alviverde indebtedness did not go down because the operation was adjusted, because there was money left in the cashier. On the contrary. The board raised bank debts, when seeking new loans, and also labor debts. It was the renegotiation of back taxes that allowed debt reduction. Something positive, but limited.

Coritiba’s debt profile by type in 2021 Source: Financial statements

In the circumstances of Coritiba, the present may be the least of the problems. The team plays in the national first division, a positive factor both in terms of sports and finances. Revenues from broadcasting rights return to a high level, with practical effect.

The past is in the process of being reorganized. Adhering to fiscal refinancing was the first step. The execution of the judicial recovery will deal with labor and civil debts.

At the end of this journey, it is likely that the association will finally be able to significantly reduce its debt. A discount will cut off part of it, while the rest will be spread out in smooth installments over a much longer period than the club has ever had. The exit is right there.

Not that the judicial reorganization will be easy to execute – this is a process full of risks still unknown, and perhaps even the bankruptcy decree, if the proposal is rejected by creditors – but the biggest difficulty in this story still seems to be the future of the alviverde club.

Coritiba was successful in the last Série B because they invested more money than their opponents. Its payroll, of R$ 53 million, was one of the largest in the second division. And applied it well. Others, such as Cruzeiro and Vasco, failed to rise even with similar amounts.

But this sheet is useless for the first division; not for those who want to continue in it. The board would need to double it, and still spend the money very well, to have a reasonable chance.

Judicial recovery and fiscal refinancing are essential to prevent the past from weighing on the present and future, but the reality is that, even with these measures, Coritiba still has the relentless need to grow financially to ensure its place in the elite.

That’s where the SAF plan comes in. By putting football in a company apart from social activities, and then selling shares in that company to a new owner, the club may be able to gain access to capital to accelerate this growth. It’s the dream of everyone looking for partners.

Still, care is needed. This new owner can make investments – BRL 50 million, BRL 100 million, whatever the amount – and the need to grow the business will persist.