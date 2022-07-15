Cruzeiro: Ronaldo opening doors and chatting with Van Nilsterooy helped deal with Luís Felipe | cruise

Hired by Cruzeiro for the rest of the Brazilian Series B and signing a bond until the end of 2023, defender Luís Felipe, ex-PSV, from the Netherlands, told the backstory of his success. According to him, the figure of Ronaldo and a chat with the former player and now coach Van Nilsterooy were important for the decision to settle with Raposa.

Luís Felipe went to Holland at the age of 18. He played for the PSV B team and with a few appearances in the first team. He came to Cruzeiro and had a conversation with his coach in Europe, former striker and top scorer Ruud Van Nilsterooy, which was important to settle with Raposa.

– It’s wonderful, Cruzeiro itself is gigantic. Everyone knows Cruzeiro there. Working with him (Ronaldo) is very good.

“My own coach, Van Nilsterooy spoke to me, who was the best player I’ve ever seen. I’m very motivated to work with him.”

Cruzeiro, through market analysis, saw in Luís Felipe a good business opportunity. The defender’s characteristics pleased the football department. The figure of Ronaldo, who started his career in Europe with PSV, also helped in the business.

– Ronaldo was an idol there at PSV, which made my arrival a lot easier. Cruzeiro had searched, scout Cruzeiro. The board knew my work. The name of Cruzeiro and Ronaldo made it easier for me to come.

Luís Felipe said that his reference in the position is defender Thiago Silva, currently at Chelsea, from England, and who plays for the national team. The young athlete told of his characteristics.

– When I arrived at PSV, I had the coronavirus and I couldn’t play much at the base. I went to the B team, where I debuted and was able to play a few games for PSV. My characteristics are technique, very good aerial ball, ball output and speed.

