Did Vuaden make a mistake? Former referees analyze penalties

The exciting duel of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil between Palmeiras and São Paulo held at Allianz Parque, which ended with the elimination of the home team, was marked by two penalties signaled by Leandro Vuaden in the 2nd half of the match.

The gaucho referee scored, in a period of about five minutes, a penalty for each team still in regulation time. Better for the Morumbi team, since Raphael Veiga kicked it out and, shortly after, Luciano put the visiting team back in contention by swinging Weverton’s nets.

But were Vuaden’s decisions correct? O UOL Esporte interviewed former referees about the two bids.

For Alfredo Loebeling, the play that led to the penalty for Palmeiras – a shot by Dudu in which the ball hit Calleri’s arms – was correctly marked.

“Calleri uses both arms and this is not a form of defense because he is on the side, not the front”, classified the former judge.

José Aparecido, a referee who became famous in the 1990s, agreed with his former professional colleague and with Vuaden’s decision. “Regarding the move in favor of Palmeiras, it was a great penalty, as many were scored like this throughout the season,” he said.

The penalty awarded on top of Calleri, in a play that took place shortly after Gustavo Gomez was scored, caused a divergence. Loebeling reaffirmed — with reservations — his position in favor of Vuaden’s decision, which used VAR to mark the infraction.

“About Gomez: there’s an arm action by Gomez and it’s enough to take down Calleri. I don’t know why this move needed VAR. You can score on the pitch too”, said the former referee.

Aparecido, however, did not consider it an easy move for the referee – he even took the opportunity to praise Vuaden’s stance on the pitch.

“The penalty on Calleri raised some doubts, and the pull on the shirt wouldn’t be enough to take down [Calleri]. There were several moves even worse than this during the course of the match and nothing was scored. Anyway, it’s an interpretation. Scored, all right. If I hadn’t scored, I would have been fine too. Anyway, the refereeing was good, considering the degree of difficulty of the match”, he concluded.

Sandro Meira Ricci, who represented “Central do Apito” on SporTV, also evaluated the plays. On the pro-Palmeiras bid, the former referee agreed with Vuaden. “It was a very clear penalty from Calleri, who jumps in a blocking action and has an arm outside his body. The ball hits his right hand. He blocked it with his hand and so it was a penalty. It was very clear and VAR had a excellent performance”, he said in “Exchange of Passes”.

Shortly after, in relation to the pro-São Paulo bid, Ricci disagreed with the marking. “In my view, there was no penalty, but it’s up to the interpretation. There’s a first contact with the arm [do Gomez] on Calleri’s shoulder which, in my view, is normal. Calleri pulls Gomez’s shirt. Gomez’s movement is also because he is being grabbed. There was no penalty, but it is an interpretive bid and I understand the referee’s decision,” he said.

Off-side?

The former judge, who now works at Grupo Globo, also mentioned another detail: the positioning of the São Paulo striker at the time of launching the defense.

“From the image, Calleri seems to be ahead at the beginning of the play. The offside line would have to be provided by VAR. The image was probably not drawn, it is necessary to confirm this information, but as far as we know, the line was not drawn “, said Ricci.