Do not stop! Spanish football striker can paint with Corinthians colors

With the transfer window about to open, Corinthians continues to move behind the scenes in search of new reinforcements, in order to strengthen the squad and stay in the fight for the competitions that it disputes this season.

For this window, the club made official the arrival of forward Yuri Alberto, who had been standing out with the colors of Zenit. The striker, however, may not be the only name to reinforce the center of Timão’s attack in this window.

Gaich is target of Corinthians

That’s because, according to Fábio Aleixo, Argentine Adolfo Gaich, who belongs to CSKA but spent the last European season on loan at Huesca, was offered to Corinthians. At the Spanish club, the player did not have a great performance: he scored only one goal in the 29 games in which he played, in addition to 3 assists.

Gaich is 23 years old and emerged very well with the colors of San Lorenzo, being considered one of the great promises of South American football. However, since he arrived in European football, he still hasn’t managed to kickstart his career, having also played for Benevento, from Italy.

Gaich is 1.90 tall and would arrive at Timão to be Yuri Alberto’s shadow, since Júnior Moraes has not been pleasing either.