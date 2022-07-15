Donald Trump’s First Wife Ivana Trump Died From Trauma Linked to Fall, Coroners Say | World

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US President Donald Trump and mother of three of his children, has died from trauma from a fall, the New York Chief Medical Examiner’s Office said on Friday. (OCME, its acronym in English).

She passed away at age 73 on Wednesday.

On the day of his death, the New York Times reported that a possible fall down the stairs in his Manhattan apartment was being investigated. The information was confirmed two days later.

“The medical examiner determined that the cause of his death was an accident caused by blunt impact injuries to his torso. Having released this determination, the OCME will not comment further on the investigation,” the Office said in a statement.

Donald Trump announced the death of his ex-wife on Truth Social, his social network. “She was a wonderful, beautiful and impressive woman who led a great and inspiring life,” Trump, 76, wrote in his post. “Her pride and joy in her were her children, Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric. She was just as proud of them as we are all very proud of her. Rest in peace Ivana!”

The former White House tenant praised the “formidable” life of the former model and skier of Czech descent, to whom he was married from 1977 to 1992.

The couple had three children. The eldest, Donald Jr, was born the same year they were married. Then, in 1981, Ivanka was born, followed by Eric in 1984.

“Our mom was amazing: strong in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty and a caring mother and friend,” Eric Trump posted on his Instagram account. “Her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren will be greatly missed,” he added in the message.

Throughout the 1980s, the Trumps were one of the most prominent couples in New York, and their extravagant lifestyle exemplified the excesses of the decade.

Her power and fame grew as Donald Trump’s real estate business soared, in which Ivana took on several key roles.

The couple’s breakup and divorce in the early 1990s filled the pages of New York tabloids.

According to rumors, the marriage was split in part over Donald Trump’s romance with actress Marla Maples, whom he married in 1993 and had a daughter named Tiffany.

The American tycoon married Melania Trump for the third time in 2005, and they had a son, Barron, 16.

Ivana, on the other hand, was married four times in her life, once before marrying Trump and two after the separation.

After some time working in the real estate business with her then-husband, Ivana Trump pursued a successful business career in fashion, jewelry and beauty products.

The former model has also written several books. In October 2017, months after Trump arrived at the White House, Ivana Trump published “Raising Trump”, a book in which she reports having taught her children “the value of money, not to lie, not to cheat, not to steal, and to respect the too much”.