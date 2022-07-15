Dorival surprises by revealing that determination against Corinthians and Atlético-MG ‘were equal’ – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Technician analyzed Flamengo’s performance after qualifying in the Copa do Brasil

Flamengo had a memorable 2-0 victory on Wednesday night (13), at Maracanã, against Atlético-MG, which guaranteed qualification for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The performance of Rubro-Negro was different from what was observed by fans against Corinthians, in the 1-0 defeat by the Brasileirão, on Sunday (10). However, in an interview, coach Dorival Júnior did not seem worried about the comparison.

In the press conference held by Flamengo after the game, Dorival stressed that Mais Querido did not play badly against the São Paulo team, he just failed to achieve the goal. The coach also highlighted that the attitude of the cast and the focus on the match against Atlético-MG, even after the defeat, shows a development of the team.

— We had a good participation against Corinthians, but we didn’t have the goal. The goal move was, in my view, deserved, but accidental. Our determination against Corinthians and Atlético-MG were the same, it’s a type of championship played on Sunday and a completely different one today. This shows a great evolution of the team — said Dorival, after the victory at home.

Do you want to buy Flamengo products online? Meet the fastest and safest store!

Despite the good victory and the great party at Maracanã, Flamengo will not have much time to celebrate. That’s because, next Saturday (16) he already faces Coritiba, for the 17th round of the Brasileirão, and needs the triumph to stay alive in the search for the title. With Maracanã closed due to lawn renovations, the duel will be held at Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasília. The match starts at 7 pm (Brasilia time), and will be broadcast by Coluna do Fla, with narration by Rafa Penido, on YouTube, and by Premiere FC, via pay-per-view.