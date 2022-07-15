Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard reportedly split amid cheating rumors, says website – Vogue

+



Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Emily Ratajkowski is planning to divorce her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after he allegedly cheated on her. The rumor was confirmed by a source close to Ratajkowski exclusively to Page Six.

“Yes, he cheated,” said the source. “He’s a serial cheater. He’s disgusting. He’s a dog.”

Also according to the international press, the couple’s divorce request does not appear in the judicial system and their representatives have not returned. The rumors started on Thursday when Ratajkowski, 31, was spotted without her engagement ring. However, Bear-McClard, 41, was still wearing his ring on Wednesday while he was seen in New York.

Emily Ratajkowski (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Emily Ratajkowski and her son Sylvester (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The “My Body” author and film producer, who share their 1-year-old son, Sylvestersecretly married in a civil ceremony in February 2018, after making their romance public just two weeks earlier.

“I have a surprise,” she captioned a photo holding her dog at the time. “I got married today,” she continued in an image of her and her new husband.

Emily Ratajkowski (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The pair welcomed their firstborn in March 2021 after announcing in a Vogue video directed by Lena Dunham that Ratajkowski was pregnant. At the time, she said, they decided not to know the sex of the baby because it would be up to the child to decide how they would identify themselves.

“We like to respond that we won’t know the sex until our son is 18 and that they’ll let us know then,” she wrote in an essay for Vogue.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard on their wedding day. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear (Photo: Playback/Instagram)