Enel will give away 70 refrigerators during Expo Cordeiro – SF Notícias

Residents of Cordeiro, in the mountainous region of Rio, will be able to change their refrigerator during Expo Cordeiro. To do so, simply sign up, meet the requirements and participate in the draw. Enel Distribuição Rio, electric energy concessionaire, will make a special participation in the 100th edition of Expo Cordeiro, which starts this Saturday (16/07).

There will be several sustainability initiatives aimed at the entire audience of the event, such as Troca de Fridges, Van Experience, Nave Enel and Ecoenel. to participate in Replacement of Refrigeratorscustomers must be residents of Cordeiro, register at the distributor’s stand, accept the rules and agree to exchange the old refrigerator for the new, more efficient one provided by Enel Rio.

Entries can be made from 16 to 21 at the concessionaire’s stand that will be inside the Exhibition Park. The draw takes place on the 22nd, and the delivery of the refrigerators, on the 23rd. In all, 70 refrigerators will be drawn.

To participate in the Van Experience and Nave Enel, those interested must sign up for an attendance list available at the venue and choose the best time to visit. THE Van Experience It is an adapted vehicle with interactive equipment and audiovisual resources, as well as inclusion and accessibility tools. The proposal is to provide a unique and innovative experience, presenting visitors with the opportunity to know a little more about the energy sources used in Brazil and in the world.

The unit proposes a series of activities: games, interactive videos on screens touch, augmented reality board and even a solar power generation device, located on the van’s roof, which can be monitored by visitors from inside the vehicle. In addition, the space has a tactile map where all visitors, including people with visual impairments, will be able to view the map of Brazil, with its hydroelectric, solar and wind power plants signposted. Other inclusion and accessibility tools, such as an access ramp, audio description, video captions, tactile wall and noise-canceling headphones, will also be available to make the experience comfortable and inclusive for all.

already the Enel ship is an adapted bus with audiovisual resources, fun games and 3D virtual reality technology. Focusing on the conscious consumption of natural resources, the project aims to promote a change in energy use habits. Nave offers attractive and interactive tools, as well as educational activities and content on sustainable development and energy efficiency. During the activity, a challenge is proposed to be fulfilled by the participants and each activity counts points, which are visible on a panel. At the event, two Nave units will be available.

The concessionaire will, through the program Ecoenel, collection of recyclable waste and registration of new customers between 7/18 and 7/22. Ecoenel is an energy efficiency initiative that rewards Enel customers with a discount on their energy bill, through the delivery of recyclable waste to the program’s ecopoints. More information and addresses of collection points can be consulted on the website. HERE.