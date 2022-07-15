European giant closes the hiring of Lewandowski for R$ 272 million, informs journalist

Roberto Lewandowski is the new reinforcement of the barcelona. After a lot of pressure from the player and the Catalan club, Bayern relented and agreed to sell the player to the La Liga giant. Lewan arrives to be the main name of Bayern, and will cost around 50 million euros to the coffers of the club.

The information is from journalist Manuel Veth. According to him, both parties reached an agreement, and only details remain for Lewan to be announced. The shirt number 9 arrives to make an attack duo with Raphinha, recently announced by Barça.

On the Bayern side, there was a certain resistance from the board, which ended up creating a bad atmosphere between Lewan and Bayern. With shirt 9 showing all his dissatisfaction, Bayern accepted Bayern’s offer and Lewan leaves the club as one of the greatest players in the history of the Bundesliga club.

For the season, Barcelona still dreams of Bernardo Silva, from City. Gerard Romero reports that the club has reached an agreement with the English club, and a deal is contingent on the sale of Dutchman De Jong to Manchester United – or any other interested club.

Lewandowski leaves Bayern

With the Bayern shirt, Lewan scored 344 official goals in more than eight years at the club. There were 72 assists and, in total, 19 collective titles.