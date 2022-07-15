Facebook: new feature allows you to create up to 5 profiles on a single account

On Thursday (14th), the Facebook announced that it is testing yet another feature and this time it will allow the users create up to five different profiles on the same account on the social network. For example, you’ll be able to create a profile just for your closest friends, another one for your co-workers, and one for your family, all without leaving your main account.

According to the company, users must use their real names in the main profiles, however, they can choose any username in the other profiles – it is just not possible to use numbers and special characters.

Anyway, users cannot impersonate other people or misrepresent their identity, as additional profiles must also respect Facebook’s policies. If a violation occurs in an added profile, the issue will affect the user’s account as a whole.

Some features, such as a page create and manage a page, will continue to be available only on the main account.

Different profiles, same rules

“To help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships, we’re testing a way for people to have more than one profile linked to a single Facebook account. Anyone using Facebook must continue to follow our rules,” Facebook spokesman Leonard Lam told TechCrunch.

The company believes that staying with the rules is very important to prevent people from using different profiles to abuse the social network’s policies. The company can even remove the additional profile or the entire account if a user is repeatedly violating policies.

The novelty will be a big change for Facebook, since the social network prevented the creation of several accounts by the same person. For now, the feature is only being tested for a select few users — there is still no release date for all users.