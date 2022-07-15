Ferrari | Brazilian Gabriel Leone joins the cast of Michael Mann’s new film

(Image: reproduction/Globe)

A Brazilian will shine again on the tracks… In Hollywood. according to deadline, Gabriel Leone joined the cast of “Ferrari“, new film by Michael Mann.

The film is the dream project of Michael Mann, who has been working on it for over two decades. The story is set in the summer of 1957. A former racing driver, Enzo Ferrari is in crisis, with the company he had built with his wife Laura on the brink of bankruptcy. Her tempestuous marriage has to live with the grief of one child and the drama of acknowledging another. With nothing to lose, Ferrari decides to risk it all on a thousand-mile race across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.

Leone will play Alfonso de Portago, a Spanish driver who was the highlight of Ferrari and one of the main examples among the drivers who faced great risks aboard their cars. The Brazilian recently starred in “Eduardo and Monica” together with Alice Braga, in addition to the series “Sun“, from Prime Video.

The cast is led by Adam Driver, who plays Enzo Ferrari. Penelope Cruz plays Laura, and Shailene Woodley will play Lina Lardi, a Ferrari lover.

Mann will direct from his screenplay with Troy Kennedy Martin inspired by the book “Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine“, by Brock Yates. The filmmaker also produces with PJ van. Sandwijk and John Lesher. Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher and Gareth West serve as executive producers.

Production is scheduled to start in August in Italy.