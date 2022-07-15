Firefighting plane crashes in Portugal | World

A firefighting plane crashed this Friday (15) in the Vila Nova de Foz Côa area of ​​Portugal. The Portuguese Civil Defense informed the local press that there are dozens of rescuers on site.

Only pilot André Serra was on the plane, and he died charred in the accident, according to Portuguese media.

According to the SIC network, the crashed model is a Fireboss amphibious plane that was on a mission in the district of Bragança and went to refuel on the Douro River. The firefighting plane crashed on a highway between Castelo Melhor and Orgal.

The alert for the accident was given at 20:02 this Friday, local time.

2 of 2 Undated image of the plane of the Titan Firefighting company — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Undated image of the plane of the Titan Firefighting company — Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

Southern European countries – experiencing the second heat wave in two months – have been hit by a series of wildfires over the past few weeks.