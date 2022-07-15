Firefighting plane crashes in Portugal | World

Admin 13 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

A firefighting plane crashed this Friday (15) in the Vila Nova de Foz Côa area of ​​Portugal. The Portuguese Civil Defense informed the local press that there are dozens of rescuers on site.

Only pilot André Serra was on the plane, and he died charred in the accident, according to Portuguese media.

According to the SIC network, the crashed model is a Fireboss amphibious plane that was on a mission in the district of Bragança and went to refuel on the Douro River. The firefighting plane crashed on a highway between Castelo Melhor and Orgal.

The alert for the accident was given at 20:02 this Friday, local time.

Undated image of the plane of the Titan Firefighting company — Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

Southern European countries – experiencing the second heat wave in two months – have been hit by a series of wildfires over the past few weeks.

In the district of Leiria, in central Portugal, exhausted firefighters struggle to control the flames fanned by strong winds. Footage from the site on Wednesday showed smoke darkening the sky and blanketing a highway as flames licked the roofs of houses in a small village.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Heat wave on its way to the UK: London could register an unprecedented 40ºC

The British Government declared this Friday a state of national emergency because of the extreme …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved