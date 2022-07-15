“From what I found out…”; Ronaldo is warned and € 2.5 million shirt 10 in Italy on Cruzeiro’s radar makes a decision about the future

From the 18th of July, the cruise can count on 4 reinforcements for the sequence of the season. Pezzolano will win a piece for the defense: Luis Felipetwo names for the attack: Bruno Rodrigues and Stenio and a versatile athlete, who can compose both the defense and the middle line: Marquinhos Cipriano. Now, two names have been speculated in the Fox: Ricardo Goulart and Daniel Bessa, both free on the market.

According to information gathered by the journalist Rogério Scarionefrom the portal thighs the sock Daniel Bessa, which is in the sights of Cruzeiro and Coritiba, should not come to Brazilian football. The player’s idea is to go abroad and his destination could be the Arab World. At the moment, the athlete is free on the market.

“Coritiba recently probed the situation of midfielder Daniel Bessa, 29, who was at Hellas Verona-ITA. However, from what I have learned, the player’s intention is not to return to Brazil at this time and his destination should be Arab football.”informed the journalist of the portal thighs .

“Bessa is from Curitiba and started out in football in the base categories of Coritiba itself. He has stints at Inter Milan, Bologna, Genoa and Goiás. The information was brought by journalist Felipe Silva, from IG Esporte, who also revealed Cruzeiro’s interest in the player.continued Rogério Scarione.

According to data published on the website transfermarkta portal specialized in the transfer market, the 29-year-old Italian-Brazilian midfielder has his economic rights assessed in the amount of 2.5 million euros (approximately BRL 13.5 million at the current price).