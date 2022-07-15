Ganassi keeps Palou in Toronto after signing McLaren contract – Indy News

INDY FORMULA RETURNS TO CANADA. AND WHEN WILL IT BE MEXICO’S TURN?

Alex Palou is confirmed for the Toronto GP, which takes place this Sunday (17). According to the American magazine racer, a member of Ganassi confirmed that the reigning IndyCar champion is in car #10 for the race in Canada. The trend is also for the Spaniard to complete the season with the team before starting work with McLaren.

The confirmation comes after a shocking departure from Palou to the Woking team. Last Tuesday afternoon, Ganassi announced the renewal of the contract with the Spaniard. Hours later, the driver himself communicated on his social networks that he did not recognize the agreement, that he had not authorized the quotation marks used in the statement and that he wanted to leave the team after the 2022 season.

Minutes later, McLaren announced the signing of the 25-year-old, but without specifying in which category Alex will race next year. In addition to IndyCar, the British team is building its team in Formula E and could have a spot in Formula 1 if it chooses to end its relationship with Australian Daniel Ricciardo. Palou also joined the pre-car test program, which also features Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta, who recently tested the MCL35M in Portimão.

Alex Palou in action during the Mid-Ohio GP

Palou’s betrayal would have infuriated team boss Chip Ganassi, who went after an immediate replacement for the Spaniard. Brazilian Tony Kanaan, who competed in the last two editions of the Indianapolis 500 with the team, was even called to take over the #10, but issues involving sponsors led Ganassi to choose to keep Álex for now.

If he does stay with the team for the rest of the season, Palou will have to work in an environment with completely frayed relationships. The race in Canada will be just the first of many uncomfortable situations for the Spaniard until the end of 2022.

IndyCar will hold the GP in Toronto, Canada, this Sunday (17), with full coverage of the BIG PRIZE. The race start is scheduled for 16:30 (Brasilia time).

