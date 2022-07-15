Globo exhibits “Miracles of Paradise”, with Jennifer Garner, at Temperature Maximum this Sunday

THE Globe will show the long “Paradise miracles” at the Maximum temperature this Sunday (10). With Jennifer Garner in the cast, the production is based on the book “Miracles from Heaven”in Christy Beamand starts at 12:30, right after the program Spectacular sport.

In the drama, Christy and Kevin Beam are parents to three girls: Abbie, Annabel and Adelynn. They live in a comfortable house with five dogs and have just opened a veterinary clinic, which meant that they had to tighten their belts and mortgage the house.

Convinced Christians, the Beams go to church often. One day, Annabel begins to experience severe pain in her abdomen area. After many tests, it is found that the girl has a serious digestive problem. This situation makes Christy look at all costs for some way to save her daughter’s life, at the same time that she moves further and further away from her belief in God.

Watch the trailer:

Patricia Riggen signs the direction of the feature, which premiered in 2016 and grossed US$ 73 million at the box office. In addition to Garner (“Suddenly 30”), the list also has Kylie Rogers, Martin Henderson, Eugenio Derbez and Queen Latifah.

After the screening of the feature, the broadcaster continues with the The Voice Kids. The movie schedule returns shortly after the “Go Que Cola” with the broadcast of successes “Transformers: Age of Extinction” and “Elysium”which are attractions of the Major Sunday and movie theater, respectively. To learn more about the schedule, click here.

