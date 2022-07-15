Google launches stable version of ChromeOS Flex, system that promises to resurrect weak Macs and PCs

Google is making available this Thursday (14) the first stable version of ChromeOS Flex, its new free operating system dedicated to computers with older hardware, bringing a survival to the desktops and notebooks of educational institutions and companies that do not support the latest versions of Windows or macOS. The operating system promises more fluidity on more than 400 devices listed by big tech, including PCs from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and several other popular brands; MacBook models dated 10 years old are also eligible. According to Google, users will have great software stability on certified platforms.

Installation of ChromeOS Flex can be done via a USB device (pen drive, external hard drive, etc.) or via network, which is much more convenient in cases where multiple computers will be updated. Check the minimum requirements: Processor: Intel or AMD with x86-64 architecture

4 GB of RAM

16 GB of internal storage

BIOS with administrator privileges There are some caveats to the hardware requirements. First, Google warns that the operating system may not perform well on processors or graphics cards created before 2010. Additionally, Intel’s GMA 500, 600, 3600, and 3650 graphics accelerators “do not meet ChromeOS performance standards.” Flex”.

ChromeOS Flex has several similarities to the standard version of ChromeOS, including its Android integration features, cloud syncing, and Google Assistant, but it does not retain the keyboard shortcuts and keyboard interface of a Chromebook — instead, these commands are inherited from the previous operating system.

How to install





To install Chrome OS Flex, you need to add the “Chromebook Recovery Utility” extension in Google Chrome or any other Chromium-based browser (Microsoft Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, etc.) on a PC, Mac, or Chromebook. With the extension added to your browser, click the wrench icon to open. A window will appear to “create recovery media for your Chromebook”. This appears to be an “improvised” measure for installing Chrome OS Flex. In any case, click on “Let’s get started”, and then click on the “Select a template from the list” link.