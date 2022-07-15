Government Tries to Open Investigation into Doctors Who Performed Legal Abortion on Rape Victim | Policy

The Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights called for investigations and made representations against the doctors responsible for performing legal abortion on the 11-year-old child who became pregnant after being a victim of rape in Santa Catarina.

The folder also acted to open the investigation of the website The Intercept, “by broadcasting the images and audio of the special confidential testimony” of the child to Justice – The Intercept and Portal Catarinas were the first to reveal the case. “The Intercept is not aware of or has been notified of any request involving the site. Furthermore, our reporting complied with Brazilian law and is protected by the constitutional principle of freedom of the press,” the site said.

Victim of rape, the girl discovered that she was in her 22nd week of pregnancy when she was taken to a hospital in Florianópolis, where she was denied the abortion procedure.

According to the law, abortion is permitted in cases where the pregnancy is the result of rape or when the life of the pregnant woman is at risk.

Judge Joana Ribeiro, responsible for the decision that initially denied the termination of the 11-year-old girl’s pregnancy, is now the subject of a confidential investigation by the National Council of Justice (video below). The Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights did not ask for the judge to be investigated.

Corregedoria of the National Council of Justice investigates a judge who would have acted to prevent the abortion of an eleven-year-old girl, who was raped

After the repercussion of the case and the recommendation of the Federal Public Ministry, the child was able to have an abortion last month.

For the obstetrician Olímpio de Moraes, the attempt by the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights to ask for an investigation by doctors aims to prevent women – especially the most needy – from having access to their rights.

Director of the Amaury Medeiros Integrated Health Center, a reference hospital in women’s health in Pernambuco, Moraes has already dealt with pressure from anti-abortion groups, but never with actions by the federal government.

“The doctor tries to do his best. It is a situation that causes stress. It is an attempt by the government to equip the Public Ministry, the tutelary council, to obstruct women from having access to a right,” he said.

Government insists on booklet that denies the existence of legal abortion

Ministry tries to punish doctors

THE TV Globo had access to documents that show the beginning of the movement of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights against the doctors, one day after the child was submitted to abortion.

On June 23, the ministry sent a letter to the guardianship counselors in Santa Catarina reminding them that the agency has the “attribution of protecting children and all their fundamental human rights, especially life from conception”.

In the official letter, the ministry also guides counselors to act in relation to the leakage of information about the child’s court hearing, disclosed by the websites, and about the rape. But there is no mention of the judge’s actions that are under investigation.

On the same day, the National Secretariat for the Rights of Children and Adolescents asked the Ministry’s Legal Consultancy to act on the issue. In the document, it argues that there is a need to protect the child due to information leaks.

However, in conclusion, the secretariat asks the Legal Counsel to ask the Public Ministry to “determine the civil and criminal liability of the medical team that performed the abortion procedure in the 29th week of pregnancy”.

The request also includes a request for the agency to activate the Federal and Regional Councils of Medicine, “in order to determine the ethical conduct of the medical team that performed the abortion procedure in the 29th week of pregnancy”.

Although the request for an investigation request to the MP was made to the Legal Counsel, the body informed that the responsibility lies with another area of ​​the ministry, the National Human Rights Ombudsman (ONDH).

In a statement, the Ombudsman’s Office stated: “The ONDH acted ex officio, as well as based on complaints, in the face of the news of violation of the rights of children and adolescents, in which it appears as a victim under eleven years of age, then 29 weeks pregnant of pregnancy, who, when resorting to judicial protection, instead of the desired protection, had her case exposed in social media and communication vehicles”.

Regarding the actions actually taken, the Ombudsman reported that it had responded to requests from the secretariat and requested investigations about the doctors for the Public Ministry and for the medical councils.

The ombudsman also informed that it also asked other bodies for action, including the General Institute of Forensics, the National Council of the Public Ministry and the Polydoro Ernani de São Thiago University Hospital, where the abortion was performed.