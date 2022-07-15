Monique Mello – 11:22 am | updated on 7/13/2022 11:44 am



During your participation in the program My bad, from RedeTV!, Gretchen stated that she will not leave an inheritance for her seven children. The artist said that she intends to spend everything she conquered, during her career as a singer, dancer and presenter, before she died.

– I’m a spender and don’t keep anything. Sometimes I gather them [filhos] and I say: “Try to work, because I won’t leave anything to anyone. Before I die, I spend everything,” she said.

The 63-year-old singer is the mother of seven children: Thammy Miranda, Giullia Cezimbra, Valentina Miranda, Décio Nascimento Jr., Gabriel Miranda, Sérgio Aversani and Jenny Miranda.

The subject of inheritance came up when presenter Maurício Meirelles asked about the biggest fee the artist has ever received. He joked that Gretchen broke the conversation out of fear of being kidnapped.

– If she leaves here saying that she has already won R$ 1 million, what will she be tomorrow? – Meirelles mocked.

The singer also commented on how she deals with the internet audience – different from the beginning of her career – and on the fact that she has become the “queen of memes”.

– In the past, television programs didn’t have as much time as we’re having, it was ten minutes of interviews, musicals and, that’s it, it’s gone. So, I was known as the woman who “marries several times”, who “doesn’t stop with no husband” and who “rocks” – she reported.

– When I saw my photos [sendo usadas] with things I didn’t say, I said: “I’m going to sue, they’re using my image improperly” […] Then my son said it was a joke. I started to live and see that it was a really cool, funny thing – completed the veteran.

