Half of Brazilians accept cookies even though they don’t know what they are

A survey carried out by Avast shows that 50% of Brazilians accept cookies online, despite the lack of knowledge about what these codes are or what they do. And a lot of that (52%) is because people want to get access to a website’s content as quickly as possible.

Other data that the company specializing in digital security presents is that two out of five Brazilians (36%), after accepting cookies, do nothing to manage the accumulation of these small files. Therefore, devices such as smartphones, tablets and notebooks, in some cases, may not function optimally when the person does not regularly delete cookies.

What are online cookies

Online cookies are very small codes that a website places in a user’s browser in order to track their actions and obtain some of their personal data. These files are created to facilitate the person’s experience on the internet and allow them to stay connected to a social network account, for example.

Another valuable feature of cookies is remembering user preferences and items recently added to a shopping cart in an e-commerce store. They also work when a person receives relevant content from somewhere nearby, based on their location information – and for advertisers in general in targeted advertising campaigns.

privacy risks

However, some rogue algorithms may use cookies to track or even identify sensitive user information. From there, this data can be collected, shared, or sold to third parties, exposing consumers to more invasive monitoring techniques.

According to the Avast survey, only 8% of Brazilians said they reject cookies and 17% said they consult the site’s cookie policies before setting their preferences. When it comes to eliminating these files, 44% of Brazilians do it manually and 16% use some software for automatic removal.

Brazilians who refuse cookies do so mainly because they are concerned about the information they may collect (60%), or because it makes their browsing experience worse (22%), or because they do not like receiving targeted advertising (23%). Finally, amid the uncertainties about cookies, 87% of respondents in Brazil said they were eager to learn more about what they are, how they work and what it means to accept or reject them.

Knowing cookies to browse better

Avast conducted this online survey with a representative sample of 1,000 people over the age of 18 living in Brazil. It was held between March 23 and 29, 2022.

André Munhoz comments that the internet is often “complex and difficult to navigate due to the confusion of terminology and functionalities”. In the words of Avast Country Manager for Brazil, the survey “shows that many people do not really understand cookies, how they work and what their implications are”.

“By being educated and informed about how they work, about how the online universe works, users can take the necessary steps to enjoy a better digital experience and embrace everything the internet has to offer, without losing privacy by tracking users. websites”, he points out. Among the ways to protect your privacy online, you can control your cookie usage habits, be selective about the cookies you accept – and clear them regularly – and keep your devices safe.

Image: Michael H Reed/Shutterstock